Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 06:58

Ireland stunned by the USA in Florida

The series is the first time a full ICC member has faced the USA on American soil.
By PA Sport Staff

The USA earned a shock victory over Ireland in an historic Twenty20 international between the sides in Florida.

The series is the first time a full ICC member has faced the USA on American soil, and the hosts emerged victorious by 26 runs.

The USA lost four early wickets for just 16 runs in Lauderhill, including captain Monank Patel with only the second ball of the match, but rallied to post 188 for six from their 20 overs.

Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh struck half-centuries while Marty Kain blasted an unbeaten 39 off 15 balls.

Ireland laboured in reply and captain Andrew Balbirnie was dismissed for four in the second over.

The tourists came up short on 162 for six despite Lorcan Tucker hitting a 49-ball 57 not out.

