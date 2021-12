League of Ireland: Premier Division fixtures confirmed for 2022

Digital Desk Staff

The League of Ireland Premier Division fixtures have been confirmed for 2022, with defending champions Shamrock Rovers to kick their season off against newly-promoted UCD.

The first round of fixtures on Friday, 18th, will also see Damien Duff take charge of Shelbourne for the first time against St Patrick's Athletic.

League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon said: "The publication of the fixture list marks the start of the new season for many fans. We have already seen very impressive season ticket sales across many of our clubs, and we look forward to a competitive and compelling Premier Division in 2022.

"Recognising the expanding Uefa club competition calendar, the growing presence of international footballers in our League now, and this being a Fifa World Cup year, we sat down with the clubs, managers, players, PFA Ireland, and our own national league committee before finalising this schedule."

2022 SSE Airtricity Premier Division fixtures

(First named team at home. All 7.45pm unless stated).

FEBRUARY

Friday, 18th: Shelbourne v St. Patrick's Athletic , Dundalk v, Derry City, Shamrock Rovers v UCD (8pm), Finn Harps v Drogheda United (8pm).

Saturday, 19th: Sligo Rovers v Bohemians.

Friday, 25th: UCD v Finn Harps, St. Patrick's Athletic v Sligo Rovers, Drogheda United v Shelbourne, Derry City v Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians v Dundalk., Monday, 28th: UCD v Shelbourne, Dundalk v Finn Harps, Derry City v Sligo Rovers, Bohemians v St. Patrick's Athletic, Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United (8pm).

MARCH

Friday, 4th: St. Patrick's Athletic v Shamrock Rovers, Shelbourne v Derry City, Drogheda United v UCD, Finn Harps v Bohemians (8pm).

Saturday, 5th: Sligo Rovers v Dundalk.

Friday, 11th: UCD v Derry City, Shelbourne v Dundalk, Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers, Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians (8pm), Finn Harps v St. Patrick's Athletic (8pm).

Monday, 14th: St. Patrick's Athletic v UCD, Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps , Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers, Derry City v Drogheda United, Bohemians v Shelbourne.

Friday, 18th: UCD v Bohemians, Shelbourne v Finn Harps, Drogheda United v Dundalk, Derry City v St. Patrick's Athletic, Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers (8pm).

APRIL

Friday, 1st: St. Patrick's Athletic v Drogheda United, Dundalk v UCD, Bohemians v Derry City, Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers (8pm).

Saturday, 2nd: Sligo Rovers v Shelbourne.

Friday, 8th: St. Patrick's Athletic v Dundalk, Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers, Drogheda United v Bohemians, Finn Harps v Derry City (8pm).

Saturday, 9th: Sligo Rovers v UCD.

Friday, 15th: UCD v Drogheda United, Dundalk v Sligo Rovers, Derry City v Shelbourne, Bohemians v Finn Harps, Shamrock Rovers v St. Patrick's Athletic., Monday, 18th: UCD, v St. Patrick's Athletic, Shelbourne v Bohemians, Drogheda United v Derry City, Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk (8pm), Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers (8pm).

Friday, 22nd: St. Patrick's Athletic v Finn Harps, Dundalk v Shelbourne, Derry City v UCD, Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers Saturday, 23rd: Sligo Rovers v Drogheda United.

Friday, 29th: St. Patrick's Athletic v Derry City, Dundalk v Drogheda United, Bohemians v UCD, Finn Harps v Shelbourne (8pm).

Saturday, 30th: Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers.

MAY

Friday, 6th: UCD v Dundalk, Shelbourne v Sligo Rovers, Drogheda United v St. Patrick's Athletic, Derry City v Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps (8pm).

Friday, 13th: Shelbourne v Drogheda United, Dundalk v Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers v Derry City (8pm), Finn Harps v UCD (8pm).

Saturday 14th: Sligo Rovers v St. Patrick's Athletic.

Friday, 20th: UCD v Shamrock Rovers, St. Patrick's Athletic v Shelbourne, Drogheda United v Finn Harps, Derry City v Dundalk, Bohemians v Sligo Rovers.

Mon 23rd: St. Patrick's Athletic v Bohemians, Sligo Rovers v Derry City, Shelbourne v UCD, Drogheda United v Shamrock Rovers, Finn Harps v Dundalk (8pm).

Friday, 27th: UCD v Sligo Rovers, Dundalk v St. Patrick's Athletic, Derry City v Finn Harps, Bohemians v Drogheda United, Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne (8pm).

JUNE

Friday, 10th: St. Patrick's Athletic v Shamrock Rovers, Shelbourne v Derry City, Drogheda United v UCD, Finn Harps v Bohemians (8pm).

Saturday, 11th: Sligo Rovers v Dundalk, Friday, 17th: St. Patrick's Athletic v UCD, Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers, Derry City v Drogheda United, Bohemians v Shelbourne, Saturday, 18th: Sligo Rovers v Finn Harps.

Friday, 24th: UCD, v Derry City, Shelbourne v Dundalk, Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers, Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians (8pm), Finn Harps v St. Patrick's Athletic (8pm).

JULY

Friday, 1st: St. Patrick's Athletic v Drogheda United, Dundalk v UCD, Bohemians v Derry City, Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers (8pm)., Saturday, 2nd: Sligo Rovers v Shelbourne.

Friday, 8th: UCD v Bohemians, Shelbourne v Finn Harps, Drogheda United v Dundalk, Derry City v St. Patrick's Athletic, Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers (8pm).

Friday, 15th: St. Patrick's Athletic v Dundalk, Shelbourne v Shamrock Rovers, Drogheda United v Bohemians, Finn Harps v Derry City (8pm).

Saturday, 16th: Sligo Rovers v UCD.

Friday, 22nd: UCD, v Shelbourne, Dundalk v Finn Harps, Derry City v Sligo Rovers, Bohemians v St. Patrick's Athletic, Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United (8pm).

AUGUST

Friday, 5th: Shelbourne v St. Patrick's Athletic, Dundalk v Derry City, Shamrock Rovers v UCD, (8pm), Finn Harps v Drogheda Utd, (8pm).

Saturday, 6th: Sligo Rovers v Bohemian.

Friday, 12th: UCD v Finn Harps, St. Patrick's Athletic v Sligo Rovers, Drogheda Utd v Shelbourne, Derry City v Shamrock Rovers, Bohemian v Dundalk.

Friday, 19th: UCD v St. Patrick's Athletic, Shelbourne v Bohemian, Drogheda Utd v Derry City, Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk, (8pm), Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers, (8pm).

SEPTEMBER

Friday, 2nd: St. Patrick's Athletic v Finn Harps, Dundalk v Shelbourne, Derry City v UCD, Bohemian v Shamrock Rovers.

Saturday, 3rd: Sligo Rovers v Drogheda Utd.

Friday, 9th: UCD v Dundalk, Shelbourne v Sligo Rovers, Drogheda Utd v St. Patrick's Athletic, Derry City v Bohemian, Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps, (8pm).

Friday, 30th: St. Patrick's Athletic v Derry City, Dundalk v Drogheda Utd, Bohemian v UCD, Finn Harps v Shelbourne, (8pm).

OCTOBER

Saturday, 1st: Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers.

Friday, 7th: UCD v Sligo Rovers, Dundalk v St. Patrick's Athletic, Derry City v Finn Harps, Bohemian v Drogheda Utd, Shamrock Rovers v Shelbourne, (8pm).

Friday, 14th: St. Patrick's Athletic v Bohemian, Shelbourne v UCD, Drogheda Utd v Shamrock Rovers, Finn Harps v Dundalk, (8pm), Saturday, 15th: Sligo Rovers v Derry City.

Friday, 21st UCD v Drogheda Utd, Dundalk v Sligo Rovers, Derry City v Shelbourne, Bohemian v Finn Harps, Shamrock Rovers v St. Patrick's Athletic, (8pm).

Friday, 28th: Shelbourne v Drogheda Utd, Dundalk v Bohemian, Shamrock Rovers v Derry City, (8pm), Finn Harps v UCD, (8pm) Saturday, 29th: Sligo Rovers v St. Patrick's Athletic.

NOVEMBER

Friday, 4th: UCD v Shamrock Rovers, St. Patrick's Athletic v Shelbourne, Drogheda Utd v Finn Harps, Derry City v Dundalk, Bohemian v Sligo Rovers.