Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 17:09

Manchester City agree deal to sell Ferran Torres to Barcelona for €55 million

The 21-year-old Spain forward is now set to move to the Catalan club in January.
Manchester City agree deal to sell Ferran Torres to Barcelona for €55 million

By Andy Hampson, PA

Manchester City have agreed a £46.7million (€55 million) fee with Barcelona for the sale of Ferran Torres, the PA news agency understands.

The 21-year-old Spain forward is now set to move to the Nou Camp when the transfer window formally opens in January.

The deal, which is subject to the agreement of personal terms, could also be worth a further £8.5million to City in add-ons.

The Spaniard has scored 16 goals in 43 appearances for City
The Spaniard has scored 16 goals in 43 appearances for City (Zac Goodwin/PA)

With £5.9million of that contained in clauses likely to be activated, the Premier League champions feel the transfer represents good business for a player they signed for £20.9million last year.

City were not looking to sell, and nor is Torres thought to be unhappy at the Etihad Stadium, but he became keen on the move after learning of the Catalan giants’ interest.

Torres has scored 16 goals – including a hat-trick at Newcastle last season – in 43 appearances in all competitions for City since joining from Valencia in the summer of 2020.

Pep Guardiola (right) has used Torres as both a winger and a striker
Pep Guardiola (right) has used Torres as both a winger and a striker (Martin Rickett/PA)

He was signed primarily as a winger but has also impressed as a makeshift centre-forward in Pep Guardiola’s side.

He was part of the side that won the Premier League last season but has played just seven times this season after breaking a metatarsal while on international duty in October. He is expected to be sidelined until the new year.

More in this section

Football rumours: Everton lining up another attempt at signing Nathan Patterson Football rumours: Everton lining up another attempt at signing Nathan Patterson
Antonio Conte: We were in trouble – all the clubs now are facing this problem Antonio Conte: We were in trouble – all the clubs now are facing this problem
Expect the unexpected, don’t complain – Mikel Arteta’s approach to Covid crisis Expect the unexpected, don’t complain – Mikel Arteta’s approach to Covid crisis
Ulster Rugby urged to reconsider relationship with sponsor Kingspan

Ulster Rugby urged to reconsider relationship with sponsor Kingspan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more