Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 13:19

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick adds Ewan Sharp to backroom staff

Sharp previously worked alongside Rangnick at Lokomotiv Moscow.
Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick adds Ewan Sharp to backroom staff

By PA Sport Staff

Ralf Rangnick has made another addition to his backroom staff at Manchester United with the recruitment of Scotsman Ewan Sharp as assistant coach and analyst.

Sharp was working alongside Rangnick at Lokomotiv Moscow before the German left to take up the role as interim manager at Old Trafford.

Sharp joins Chris Armas, who was appointed assistant coach earlier this month, and the pair have previously worked together at New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC.

Sharp came into the professional game through the US college system, spending two years as director of performance analysis at Northwestern University.

Sports psychologist Sascha Lense has also been recruited as United prepare to return to action following the postponement of their matches against Brentford and Brighton as a result of a coronavirus outbreak.

First-team training resumed at Carrington on Tuesday with a staggered return for the players ahead of their clash with Newcastle on December 27.

More in this section

Antonio Conte: We were in trouble – all the clubs now are facing this problem Antonio Conte: We were in trouble – all the clubs now are facing this problem
Expect the unexpected, don’t complain – Mikel Arteta’s approach to Covid crisis Expect the unexpected, don’t complain – Mikel Arteta’s approach to Covid crisis
Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
Football rumours: Everton lining up another attempt at signing Nathan Patterson

Football rumours: Everton lining up another attempt at signing Nathan Patterson

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more