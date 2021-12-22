Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 10:47

Football rumours: Everton lining up another attempt at signing Nathan Patterson

It is understood the club may need to offer up a figure approaching £10m for the Rangers defender.
By PA Sport Staff

Everton will try to sign Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson for the third time in January, according to the Daily Mail. It is understood the club may need to offer up a figure approaching £10million to have a shot at success of securing Patterson, who is under contract at the Scottish club until 2024.

The same paper writes Real Madrid are watching Liverpool defender Joe Gomez as he makes a comeback from a bout of injuries. It is understood a previously reported link to Aston Villa is now redundant.

Chelsea v Juventus – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Stamford Bridge
Juventus’ Matthijs De Ligt has been linked with a number of potential destinations (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea are front of the pack to sign Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt, according to the Sun. But the 22-year-old has also been linked with potential moves to Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris St Germain.

The Telegraph reports Chelsea are also chasing former Manchester United star Deji Sotona after a deal fell through during the last transfer period.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

England Training – St George’s Park – Tuesday November 9th
Sam Johnstone is wanted by West Ham (Nick Potts/PA)

Sam Johnstone: The Telegraph marks the England goalkeeper as one of the “sought-after” free transfers of next summer and place West Ham at the front of the queue.

Christian Eriksen: The Mirror reports a return to the Premier League is a likely outcome for the player who collapsed on the field during his Euro 2020 opener.

