Wed, 22 Dec, 2021 - 09:31

Chelsea loan coach Carlo Cudicini pleased with Conor Gallagher progress

The England international has scored six times for Crystal Palace this season.
Chelsea loan coach Carlo Cudicini pleased with Conor Gallagher progress

By PA Sport Staff

Chelsea loan coach Carlo Cudicini has heaped praise on in-form Conor Gallagher.

The 21-year-old midfielder has shone at Crystal Palace this season on loan from Stamford Bridge.

Gallagher has scored six goals in 17 outings this season and made his senior England debut against San Marino last month and has impressed Cudicini.

“What’s important for Conor is to finish the season where he is. That’s why we’ve not put anything in place to recall him next month – it’s the same with Billy Gilmour,” he told Ladbrokes.

“I’ve said this many times in the past, but a loan isn’t necessarily only successful if you’re playing every single minute. Sometimes, especially at that age, you learn just as much when you’re not in the team.

“I think back to Conor last season at West Bromwich Albion where he had a difficult moment when the manager Slaven Bilic was replaced by Sam Allardyce.

“Conor missed a few games under Allardyce and I had to talk with him and remind him that he should take this as a positive moment, because he’s learning how to deal with these types of situations and managerial changes.

“You hope to play every minute of every game, but there will be a time where you spend some time on the bench, so why not start to deal with that part of the game now?

“With a player as talented as Conor, you’re always going to receive a lot of interest from a number of clubs, both from England and abroad.

“It was just a matter of understanding what the manager wants from him, and then it’s about picking the right club – and we feel Crystal Palace is exactly that.”

More in this section

Antonio Conte: We were in trouble – all the clubs now are facing this problem Antonio Conte: We were in trouble – all the clubs now are facing this problem
Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
Expect the unexpected, don’t complain – Mikel Arteta’s approach to Covid crisis Expect the unexpected, don’t complain – Mikel Arteta’s approach to Covid crisis
Liverpool preparation made ‘tough’ by coronavirus situation – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool preparation made ‘tough’ by coronavirus situation – Jurgen Klopp

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more