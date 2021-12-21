Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 16:44

Munster v Leinster game cancelled due to Covid cases

A new date for the fixture has not yet been decided.
Munster v Leinster game cancelled due to Covid cases

Muireann Duffy

Munster's meeting with Leinster on St Stephen's Day has been cancelled following a number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Leinster camp.

The game was due to take place on December 26th at Thomond Park, however, the provinces confirmed on Tuesday afternoon the game will now be postponed.

A rescheduled time and date has not yet been confirmed.

A statement from Munster Rugby said: "The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with the IRFU and Leinster, who are working with the Irish Health Service Executive (HSE) and deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

"The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the game."

Following the postponement, Munster will next face Connacht on Saturday, January 1st, with Leinster due to face Ulster on the same day.

More in this section

Liverpool preparation made ‘tough’ by coronavirus situation – Jurgen Klopp Liverpool preparation made ‘tough’ by coronavirus situation – Jurgen Klopp
Expect the unexpected, don’t complain – Mikel Arteta’s approach to Covid crisis Expect the unexpected, don’t complain – Mikel Arteta’s approach to Covid crisis
Tottenham out of Europe after UEFA awards Rennes 3-0 win following postponement Tottenham out of Europe after UEFA awards Rennes 3-0 win following postponement
Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine

Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more