Munster v Leinster game cancelled due to Covid cases

Muireann Duffy

Munster's meeting with Leinster on St Stephen's Day has been cancelled following a number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Leinster camp.

The game was due to take place on December 26th at Thomond Park, however, the provinces confirmed on Tuesday afternoon the game will now be postponed.

A rescheduled time and date has not yet been confirmed.

A statement from Munster Rugby said: "The URC Medical Advisory Group has liaised with the IRFU and Leinster, who are working with the Irish Health Service Executive (HSE) and deemed that the fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

"The United Rugby Championship will now consider available dates to reschedule the game."

Following the postponement, Munster will next face Connacht on Saturday, January 1st, with Leinster due to face Ulster on the same day.