Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 09:25

Football rumours: Manchester clubs to battle Real Madrid for Erling Haaland

Plus, could France international Lucas Digne finally be on the way out at Everton?
Football rumours: Manchester clubs to battle Real Madrid for Erling Haaland

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester City and Manchester United are up against Real Madrid in the race for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to the Sun, which writes Haaland has a £68million release clause at Dortmund.

The noise around the 21-year-old’s potential Bundesliga exit reached a crescendo in recent days after he appeared to wave goodbye to his club’s fans.

Everton’s acquisition of a new defender has apparently hastened the departure of Lucas Digne, 28, from Goodison Park.

The Mirror says a £17 million deal has been agreed with Dynamo Kiev for Digne’s likely replacement, 22-year-old Ukrainian defender Vitaliy Mykolenko. It is understood Leicester and Newcastle will target France’s Digne in the January transfer window.

Sevilla’s Jules Kounde with the ball
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is understood to be a long-time admirer of Jules Kounde (DPA/PA)

Manchester United will reportedly have to beat Chelsea if they want to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla. The Sun, quoting ESPN, says the Blues are favourites to make a move on the France international, 23, in January.

Metro cites Argentina’s Ole as reporting Manchester United have joined Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus in the race for River Plate striker Julian Alvarez, while it is reported two of the club’s forwards – Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani – are in touch with Newcastle and Barcelona, respectively.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Edinson Cavani: Barcelona have expressed interest in the Manchester United striker, but the Daily Mail reports the Red Devils are moving to keep him for the rest of his contract.

Dele Alli: The Tottenham midfielder is being watched by both Newcastle and West Ham, according to Eurosport.

More in this section

US Open champion Emma Raducanu crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year US Open champion Emma Raducanu crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year
Rachael Blackmore becomes first Irish person to win the BBC’s World Sport Star award Rachael Blackmore becomes first Irish person to win the BBC’s World Sport Star award
Tottenham out of Europe after UEFA awards Rennes 3-0 win following postponement Tottenham out of Europe after UEFA awards Rennes 3-0 win following postponement
Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine

Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more