Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 12:52

Rafael Nadal’s Australian Open plans in doubt after positive Covid test

The former world number one is working his way back from a left foot problem.
Rafael Nadal’s Australian Open plans in doubt after positive Covid test

By Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent

Rafael Nadal has tested positive for coronavirus in a development that could throw his Australian Open participation further into doubt.

The 20-time grand slam champion returned to the match court last week after more than four months out with a foot problem, suffering defeats to Andy Murray and Denis Shapovalov on Friday and Saturday at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

Posting on social media on Monday morning, Nadal wrote: “Hello everyone. I wanted to announce to you that on my return home after contesting the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for Covid in the PCR test that was performed on me upon arriving in Spain.

“Both in Kuwait and Abu Dhabi we passed checks every two days and all came back negative, the last being on Friday and having results on Saturday.

“I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now confined at home and I have reported the result to people who have been in contact with me.

“As a consequence of the situation, I have to have total flexibility with my calendar and I will analyse my options depending on my evolution. I will keep you posted on any decisions regarding my future tournaments! Thank you all in advance for the support and understanding.”

Nadal’s foot problems flared up after his gruelling loss to Novak Djokovic in the French Open semi-finals in June. He pulled out of Wimbledon and the Olympics and then called time on his season in August after playing an ATP tournament in Washington.

Speaking after his defeat by Shapovalov at the weekend, Nadal admitted he could not guarantee his participation at the Australian Open.

Most players are due to head to Australia shortly after Christmas for the start of the new season.

There are not currently expected to be any quarantine requirements but, with Covid rates soaring in a number of countries, the virus could well have a significant impact on the tournament.

More in this section

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’ Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’
Tottenham out of Europe after UEFA awards Rennes 3-0 win following postponement Tottenham out of Europe after UEFA awards Rennes 3-0 win following postponement
US Open champion Emma Raducanu crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year US Open champion Emma Raducanu crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year
Liverpool preparation made ‘tough’ by coronavirus situation – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool preparation made ‘tough’ by coronavirus situation – Jurgen Klopp

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas! Mahon Point Shopping Centre: All you need this Christmas!
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more