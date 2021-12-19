Irish men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team break record with sixth place finish in world final

Sun, 19 Dec, 2021 - 16:48

The Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay Team is the first Irish relay team to qualify for a World Championships Final since 1993.
Ireland’s men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team broke a new record as they finished sixth in the FINA World Swimming Championships final.

Taking place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, the Championships are world swimming’s finale of 2021 and the culmination of the short course (25m pool) season.

Jack McMillan, Robbie Powell, Finn McGeever and Jordan Sloan stormed through their Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay heat to finish second in 7:02.35, smashing an incredible 21 seconds off the Irish Senior Record in the process.

The team then went on to record a new Irish senior record by breaking 7:00 with their 6th place finish clocking a time of 6:59.54.

Three of this team – McMillan, McGeever and Sloan – also set a new Irish Senior Record in this event in the long course (50m pool) format at the LEN European Aquatics Championships in May - the performance earned Ireland their first ever spot in a Men’s Olympic swimming relay event, and a first Olympic swimming relay of any kind in 49 years.

