Sunday sport: Leinster hurling final, Irish men's relay team in swimming final

Digital Desk Staff

SOCCER

Chelsea have reportedly had a request to postpone today's Premier League match with Wolves turned down. The decision is said to have been made this morning.

Four of Chelsea's first team players tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their midweek match with Everton. The game kicks off at 2pm, as does the meeting between Newcastle and Manchester City at St James' Park.

Tottenham's clash with Liverpool has a 4.30pm start in north London.

Ange Postecoglou can win his first trophy as Celtic manager today.

His team takes on Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park this afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.

RUGBY

Connacht's Heineken Champions Cup clash away to Leicester has just kicked off at Welford Road.

The western province are looking to build on their opening round win over Stade Francais last week.

GAELIC GAMES

Ballyhale Shamrocks can secure a third Leinster club hurling title in a row this afternoon.

The Kilkenny men take on Laois outfit Clough Ballacolla at Croke Park from 1.15pm.

The Ulster decider between Slaughtneil from Derry and Ballycran of Down has just thrown in at Corrigan Park in Belfast.

The Munster club football semi-finals get underway shortly. Austin Stacks of Kerry take on Limerick's Newcastle West, while Cork champions St Finbarr's meet Eire Og of Clare.

Both games throw in at 1.30pm.

In Ulster, Down's Kilcoo and Glen of Derry do battle for a place in the provincial final later.

Their semi-final clash has a 4pm start at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

SWIMMING

The Irish men's 4x200 metres freestyle relay team are through to the final at the World Short Course Swimming Championships.

Jack McMillan, Robbie Powell, Finn McGeever and Jordan Sloan finished second in their heat this morning.

They are the first Irish team to qualify for a World Championships relay final.

The final takes place shortly before 4pm this afternoon in Abu Dhabi.

DARTS

Keane Barry, 19, is back on the oche at the PDC World Darts Championship tonight.

The Meath native meets Welsh world number eight Jonny Clayton at the Alexandra Palace.