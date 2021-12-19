Sun, 19 Dec, 2021 - 12:02

Liverpool will not sign unvaccinated players, says Klopp

Liverpool will not sign unvaccinated players, says Klopp
Liverpool will not sign unvaccinated players, says Klopp

Thomson Reuters

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said players not vaccinated against Covid-19 pose a health risk, and it was unlikely the Merseyside club would sign players who refuse the vaccine.

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard and his Crystal Palace counterpart Patrick Vieira both said that vaccine status might be a consideration when signing new players as cases continue to rise in the Premier League.

The league said in October that 68 per cent of its players were double-jabbed but on Monday announced a record 42 cases in a week.

Covid-19 outbreaks at various clubs have forced the postponement of 10 games so far, including six from this weekend's round of fixtures.

"We are not close to signing a player, but I thought about it and yes, it will be influential, definitely," said Klopp, who was previously undecided on whether vaccination status would influence Liverpool's transfer policy.

"If a player is not vaccinated at all, he is a constant threat for all of us... from an organisational point of view, it gets really messy. If you really want to follow the protocols, it is really difficult to do it.

"If one (player) gets Covid, and others are around him, they are in isolation... so of course it will be influential. We are not going to create a building for unvaccinated players. Hopefully it will not be necessary."

Liverpool, second in the Premier League with 40 points after 17 games, will take on Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Seventh-placed Tottenham have not played since December 5th and had two league games postponed following a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

 

More in this section

Andy Murray beaten by Andrey Rublev in Mubadala World Tennis Championship final Andy Murray beaten by Andrey Rublev in Mubadala World Tennis Championship final
Jurgen Klopp: Getting vaccinated should be mandatory ‘from moral point of view’ Jurgen Klopp: Getting vaccinated should be mandatory ‘from moral point of view’
Oulart-The Ballagh crowned All Ireland camogie champions Oulart-The Ballagh crowned All Ireland camogie champions
Tiger Woods and son Charlie three shots back at PNC Championship in Orlando

Tiger Woods and son Charlie three shots back at PNC Championship in Orlando

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more