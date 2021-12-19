Joseph Parker leaves no room for doubt in rematch victory over Derek Chisora

By PA Sport Staff

Joseph Parker gained a more comprehensive victory over Derek Chisora to close the chapter on their rivalry after an action-packed heavyweight rematch in Manchester.

Parker had prevailed via a disputed split points verdict in May but the former WBO champion left little room for doubt this time around, with Chisora taking a count in the fourth round with only the ropes keeping him upright.

Chisora was then put down by vicious uppercuts from his New Zealand foe in each of the seventh and eighth rounds but showed immense heart to continue and he rallied in the closing stages to hear the final bell at the AO Arena.

Joseph Parker (right) looks on as Derek Chisora attempts to get back up (Peter Byrne/PA)

Parker was unsurprisingly given the nod by all three judges – although scores of 115-110, 115-111 and 114-112 were perhaps a little closer than many anticipated – to stay on track for a second tilt at a world title.

Parker, who improved his record to 30 wins from 32 professional contests, told BBC Radio 5 live afterwards: “What a fight. Derek brings it from the first round all the way to the 12th.”

There were occasions when Chisora looked to be out on his feet and on more than one occasion referee Howard Foster seemed poised to step in but the British veteran bravely kept on swinging and had pockets of success.

However, this was a 12th defeat in 44 fights for the 37-year-old, who has been advised to retire by his conqueror.

Parker added: “Personally I would love to see him walk away. He’s given boxing everything he has and honestly he’s a credit to the sport.

“He keeps coming at you, it’s crazy when he’s in fights. I’d love to see him walk away but that’s his decision.”

The first meeting between the pair, behind closed doors because of Covid-19, got off to a frenzied start when Parker was put down by an overhand right within the first 10 seconds before recovering and finishing the stronger fighter.

There was no such drama in the opening seconds this time but this was unquestionably a more riveting affair, with Chisora absorbing a couple of right uppercuts early on, which would prove to be the key punch in Parker’s arsenal.

Another uppercut in the fourth sent Chisora staggering back into the ropes, which prevented a knockdown but led to Foster administering a count, but the Londoner hit back to banish any thoughts of a swift finish to the fight.

Derek Chisora has lost 12 of his 44 professional contests (Peter Byrne/PA)

Chisora weathered more heavy blows in the sixth and was put down by another uppercut in the seventh but once again came roaring back, with Parker covering up in the final few seconds as his opponent unleashed a furious assault.

Chisora hit the deck for the third and final time in the next round, with Parker following up a glancing uppercut with a push, but he was unable to apply the finishing touches.

Parker looked to tire after bearing the brunt of a sustained body attack, having come into this fight 10lbs heavier than their first fight, and it seemed Chisora was the fresher of the two down the stretch.

The pair continued to trade some fearsome punches down the stretch but Parker had done enough to win, with the standing count and two knockdowns ultimately proving decisive.