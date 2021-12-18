Oulart-The Ballagh crowned All Ireland camogie champions

Oulart-The Ballagh blitzed champions Sarsfields in the opening quarter of the AIB All-Ireland senior club camogie final to go on and claim the title at Nowlan Park.

Early first half goals from Úna Leacy and Shelley Kehoe got the Wexford side off to a flying start.

Sarsfields' first point came from a free which put the game at 2-4 to 0-1 at the water break.

Oulart continued to dominate the first half with scores from Katie Gallagher and Shelley Kehoe making it 2-07 to0-04 at the break.

Siobhán McGrath gave Sarsfields a lifeline with an early goal after the half-time break. Another point from McGrath and a goal from Klara Donohue were key in the Sarsfields comeback.

However, that wasn't enough with Oulart's Una Leacy bagging herself a hat-trick to push her team on to claim the title.

The presentation of the 2020 @AIB_GAA All-Ireland Senior Champions - Oulart the Balagh! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/kKDRBpPnkk — Camogie Association (@OfficialCamogie) December 18, 2021

The win for Oulart makes them All-Ireland champions for the third time.

Scorers for Oulart-The Ballagh: Ú Leacy 3-0; Shelley Kehoe 1-3; U Jacob 0-3(2fs); K Gallagher, A Curran 0-1 each

Scorers For Sarsfields: S McGrath 1-2(0-1f); C McGrath 0-3(2fs, 1 45); K Donohue 1-0; N McGrath, O McGrath 0-2 each