Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 16:58

Oulart-The Ballagh crowned All Ireland camogie champions

The win for Oulart makes them All-Ireland champions for the third time.
Oulart-The Ballagh crowned All Ireland camogie champions

Oulart-The Ballagh blitzed champions Sarsfields in the opening quarter of the AIB All-Ireland senior club camogie final to go on and claim the title at Nowlan Park.

Early first half goals from Úna Leacy and Shelley Kehoe got the Wexford side off to a flying start.

Sarsfields' first point came from a free which put the game at 2-4 to 0-1 at the water break.

Oulart continued to dominate the first half with scores from Katie Gallagher and Shelley Kehoe making it 2-07 to0-04 at the break.

Siobhán McGrath gave Sarsfields a lifeline with an early goal after the half-time break. Another point from McGrath and a goal from Klara Donohue were key in the Sarsfields comeback.

However, that wasn't enough with Oulart's Una Leacy bagging herself a hat-trick to push her team on to claim the title.

The win for Oulart makes them All-Ireland champions for the third time.

Scorers for Oulart-The Ballagh: Ú Leacy 3-0; Shelley Kehoe 1-3; U Jacob 0-3(2fs); K Gallagher, A Curran 0-1 each

Scorers For Sarsfields: S McGrath 1-2(0-1f); C McGrath 0-3(2fs, 1 45); K Donohue 1-0; N McGrath, O McGrath 0-2 each

More in this section

Pep Guardiola cleared to travel with Man City after negative Covid test Pep Guardiola cleared to travel with Man City after negative Covid test
Robert Lewandowski breaks goal record as Bayern Munich ease past Wolfsburg Robert Lewandowski breaks goal record as Bayern Munich ease past Wolfsburg
Diogo Jota has developed a ‘killer instinct’ this season – Jurgen Klopp Diogo Jota has developed a ‘killer instinct’ this season – Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp: Getting vaccinated should be mandatory ‘from moral point of view’

Jurgen Klopp: Getting vaccinated should be mandatory ‘from moral point of view’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more