Saturday sports: Camogie club final, one Premier League game survives

Digital Desk Staff

GAELIC GAMES Leinster

Football

Semi-final: Shelmaliers (Wexford) v Naas (Kildare). Croke Park, Saturday, December 18th, 3.15pm. Live coverage on RTÉ Two.

Semi-final: Portarlington (Laois) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin). Croke Park, Saturday, December 18th, 5pm. Live coverage on RTÉ Two.

The Leinster Club Football Final will be played in Croke Park on Sunday, January 9th.

Ulster

Football

Semi-final: Clann Éireann (Armagh) v Derrygonnelly (Fermanagh). Breffni Park, Saturday, December 18th, 6.30pm. Live coverage on TG4.

All-Ireland

Camogie

Oulart The Ballagh (Wexford) v Sarsfields (Galway). Nowlan Park, Saturday, December 18th, 1.15pm. Live on RTÉ Two.

It's All-Ireland final day in the AIB Camogie Club Championship.

Reigning champions, Sarsfields of Galway go up against two-time former champions Oulart-The-Ballagh of Wexford.

RUGBY

Munster will bid for two wins from two in the Champions Cup Pool stage later. They welcome Castres to Thomond Park for an 8pm start in Pool B.

Johann van Graan has made five changes to the team that beat Wasps last week. Ben Healy replaces the injured Joey Carbery, while Niall Scannell, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn and Jack O'Donoghue all come into the pack.

Elsewhere in Pool B today, Harlequins face Cardiff from 1pm. And there's one surviving game in Pool A, with Glasgow up against Exeter from 5.30pm.

SOCCER

Just one game survives in the Premier League today. Aston Villa were due to face Burnley at 3pm but a Covid outbreak in Steven Gerrard's squad has led to the cancellation of that one.

Arsenal can close the gap on the top three to five points with a win away to Leeds United at Elland Road from 5.30pm.

In the Scottish Premiership, leaders Rangers host Dundee United. The early game in the Championship sees Middlesbrough up against Bournemouth from 12.30pm.

DARTS

Michael van Gerwen is the star attraction on night four of the World Darts Championship in London.

He begins his quest for a fourth world title against Chas Barstow.