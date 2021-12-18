Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 10:45

Antonio Conte: Harry Kane one of best strikers despite current form at Tottenham

The England captain has scored just once in 14 appearances this term and has looked a shadow of his usual self.
Antonio Conte: Harry Kane one of best strikers despite current form at Tottenham

By Jonathan Veal, PA

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte reckons Harry Kane is one of the best strikers he has worked with despite his poor form this season.

The England captain, who won the Premier League Golden Boot last season, has scored just once in 14 appearances this term and has looked a shadow of his usual self.

Conte, who has been at the club since the beginning of November, has managed the likes of Carlos Tevez, Diego Costa and Romelu Lukaku in the past, but ranks Kane among the best ahead of Sunday’s game with Liverpool.

“Harry is a world-class striker,” he said. “Every day that I train him I understand very well that he’s a world-class striker.

“He’s one of the best I’ve had the pleasure to train. He’s amazing. I like to have him in my team.

“For sure Jurgen (Klopp) likes to have Mo Salah. But I like to have Harry in my team.

“He’s an important player for us and my expectation was very high and to play an important game against Liverpool.”

Harry Kane has scored just once in 14 Premier League games this season
Harry Kane has scored just once in 14 Premier League games this season (Tim Goode/PA)

Kane scored 23 goals and made 14 last season, but his inability to repeat that level so far this campaign is perhaps understandable.

He led England to the final of what was effectively a home tournament before losing on penalties at Euro 2020 over the summer and was then subject of a transfer saga, albeit of his own making.

Conte is not judging Kane on his numbers, though.

The Italian said of Kane’s lack of goals: “It’s very strange, no? It’s very strange.

“If you compare what he did in the past, this is very strange. But also in the past, in my experience, before as a player and then as a coach, it happens.

“I played with important strikers who – for a long period – didn’t score. But my judgement about them didn’t change.

“I wanted to have them in my team also if they don’t score. Because if you have Harry Kane in your team, you feel stronger, for sure.”

More in this section

Pep Guardiola cleared to travel with Man City after negative Covid test Pep Guardiola cleared to travel with Man City after negative Covid test
Diogo Jota has developed a ‘killer instinct’ this season – Jurgen Klopp Diogo Jota has developed a ‘killer instinct’ this season – Jurgen Klopp
Robert Lewandowski breaks goal record as Bayern Munich ease past Wolfsburg Robert Lewandowski breaks goal record as Bayern Munich ease past Wolfsburg
Jurgen Klopp: Getting vaccinated should be mandatory ‘from moral point of view’

Jurgen Klopp: Getting vaccinated should be mandatory ‘from moral point of view’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more