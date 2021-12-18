Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 10:43

Robert Lewandowski breaks goal record as Bayern Munich ease past Wolfsburg

The 33-year-old wrote his name in the record books in style with an acrobatic finish.
Robert Lewandowski breaks goal record as Bayern Munich ease past Wolfsburg

By PA Sport Staff

Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Muller’s long-standing record for the most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year after notching number 43 in Bayern Munich’s 4-0 thumping of Wolfsburg on Friday night.

The Poland striker looked like having to settle for only a share of the record as Bayern’s last game of 2021 entered the final three minutes with the points sewn up at 3-0 but Lewandowski still not on the scoresheet.

However, the 33-year-old was not to be denied and he wrote his name in the record books in style with an acrobatic finish from Jamal Musiala’s header back into the middle of the area.

Lewandowski’s goal – his 24th in 21 matches against Wolfsburg – saw him eclipse the record of 42 that former Bayern and West Germany great Muller had set in 1972.

Thomas Muller, making his 400th Bundesliga appearance, had earlier set the runaway Bundesliga leaders on the road to victory with a seventh-minute opener and Dayot Upamecano and Leroy Sane put the result beyond doubt before Lewandowski added the icing to the cake.

Serie A pacesetters Inter Milan were in similarly clinical mood as they thrashed rock-bottom Salernitana 5-0 away from home.

Denzel Dumfries
Denzel Dumfries (left) was on the scoresheet for Inter Milan (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

The Italian champions needed only 12 minutes to break down their struggling opponents with Ivan Perisic putting Inter ahead and Denzel Dumfries made it 2-0 before half-time.

Alexis Sanchez added a third just after the break and late goals from substitutes Lautaro Martinez and Roberto Gagliardini wrapped up a sixth successive league win for Inter, who moved four points clear of AC Milan ahead of their weekend showdown with fourth-placed Napoli.

Friday’s other game in Italy saw Lazio beat second-bottom Genoa 3-1, Pedro, Francesco Acerbi and Mattia Zaccagni doing the damage before Filippo Melegoni’s late consolation.

In Spain, Celta Vigo put further daylight between themselves and the relegation zone with a 3-1 win over Espanyol.

Santi Mina, Iago Aspas and Denis Suarez were on the scoresheet for the hosts and Espanyol could only reply through Loren Moron in stoppage time.

More in this section

Pep Guardiola cleared to travel with Man City after negative Covid test Pep Guardiola cleared to travel with Man City after negative Covid test
Diogo Jota has developed a ‘killer instinct’ this season – Jurgen Klopp Diogo Jota has developed a ‘killer instinct’ this season – Jurgen Klopp
Stephen Kenny confident of signing new deal as Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny confident of signing new deal as Republic of Ireland boss
Jurgen Klopp: Getting vaccinated should be mandatory ‘from moral point of view’

Jurgen Klopp: Getting vaccinated should be mandatory ‘from moral point of view’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more