Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 10:55

Tiger Woods to make playing return alongside Justin Thomas this weekend

Woods and his son Charlie will tee-off with Thomas and his dad Mike on Saturday afternoon in Orlando.
By PA Sport Staff

Justin Thomas is excited to have a front-row seat for Tiger Woods’ return to golf.

Woods is set to play this weekend at the PNC Championship, 10 months on from a life-threatening car accident that left him needing surgery on multiple leg injuries.

The 45-year-old is partnering his 12-year-old son Charlie at the event in which major winners team up with a family member for a 36-hole scramble event in Orlando.

And the Woods team has been paired with Thomas and his dad Mike in Saturday’s opening round, with their tee-time at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club set for 12.18pm local time (5.18pm GMT).

Thomas, ranked sixth in the world, told the PGA Tour’s website: “My excitement level is high just for him being out here and being somewhere other than his house, and getting to see a lot of familiar faces.

“And I know spending time with Charlie is a huge deal to him. I know he’s excited for that part.

“In terms of the competing, I think his expectations are very low. But at the same time, he is who he is for a reason, so I’m sure he’ll be p***** off if he didn’t play well.”

Thomas’ dad Mike recently practiced with Woods and was impressed with what he saw.

He said in a quote posted on the PGA Tour’s Twitter feed: “It’s crazy how good he’s hitting it and (how) far he’s hitting it, for what he’s been through.”

