Fri, 17 Dec, 2021 - 10:54

Everton condemn homophobic chanting from club’s fans during draw with Chelsea

The Premier League outfit criticised the ‘unacceptable’ behaviour from some of their supporters at Stamford Bridge.
Everton condemn homophobic chanting from club’s fans during draw with Chelsea

By PA Sport Staff

Everton have condemned homophobic chants from the club’s supporters during their Premier League game at Chelsea.

The Toffees criticised the “unacceptable” behaviour from some of their fans at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening.

A club statement on Twitter read: “Everton condemns the homophobic chanting directed at a Chelsea player this evening at Stamford Bridge. Such behaviour is unacceptable and does not represent the values of our club or our wider fanbase.

“Through our ‘All Together Now’ campaign we promote and celebrate the diversity and inclusivity within our club, our game and our community.

“We expect fans to reflect those values by refraining from any discriminatory chanting in the future.”

Everton LGBTQ+ group Rainbow Toffees said on Twitter: “We’ve been informed of the ‘Chelsea Rent Boy’ chants. This is something we totally condemn. It’s wrong, it’s homophobic & needs to stop. We have brought this up with the club in the past & will be bringing it up again.”

More in this section

Covid crisis deepens in PL as Burnley v Watford becomes third match postponed Covid crisis deepens in PL as Burnley v Watford becomes third match postponed
Premier League facing calls to postpone all of this weekend’s fixtures Premier League facing calls to postpone all of this weekend’s fixtures
'I don’t care if they try to take my F1 world title away from me' – Max Verstappen 'I don’t care if they try to take my F1 world title away from me' – Max Verstappen
Football rumours: Juventus interested in loan deal for Man Utd’s Anthony Martial

Football rumours: Juventus interested in loan deal for Man Utd’s Anthony Martial

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more