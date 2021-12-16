Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 18:41

Leinster vs Montpellier called off due to fresh Covid-19 cases

Montpellier Hérault Rugby have been awarded the match on a score of 28-0, with five match points in accordance with the tournament rules.
Kenneth Fox

Leinster's Champions Cup game vs Montpellier at the GGL Stadium has been cancelled due to further positive Covid-19 cases in the Leinster camp.

After a meeting of an independent Match Risk Assessment Committee, the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) were informed that the match could not go ahead safely.

They said the game is cancelled with Montpellier Hérault Rugby being awarded the match on a score of 28-0 as well as five match points in accordance with the tournament rules.

The Committee advised the EPCR of their concern after new positive Covid-19 test results in the Leinster camp. Due to the new cases Montpellier were awarded the win automatically.

The governing body said they wanted to emphasise that "awarding the match to Montpellier is a tournament management measure with the objective of ensuring that all fixtures in the 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup are accounted for, and not a sanction."

The cancellation comes after Scarlets forfeited their round-one match at Bristol having been forced to quarantine on their return from their abandoned trip to South Africa.

Saracens this week also forfeited their Challenge Cup game with Pau after admitting it was unable to field a matchday squad due a Covid outbreak.

The official Leinster rugby Twitter account said: "While we are disappointed with the outcome, our focus now is the health and well-being of all players and staff, and we would like to put on record, as a club, our sincere thanks to Prof. John Ryan and all the medical team supporting those players and staff."

