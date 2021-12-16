Ireland draw Ukraine and Scotland in Nations League group

Digital Desk Staff

The Republic of Ireland and Scotland have been drawn together in League B, having last played each other during qualification for Euro 2016. Scotland won 1-0 at home, while the return match at the Aviva finished 1-1.

The other teams alongside them in Group B1 are Euro 2020 quarter-finalists Ukraine and Armenia.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland, who were relegated to League C in the 2020-21 competition, face 2004 European champions Greece in Group C2. They also face Kosovo and the winner of the playout tie between Cyprus and Estonia, which will be played in March next year.

Northern Ireland won their two most recent competitive meetings with Greece, en route to qualification for Euro 2016.

Group matches will be played in June and September next year, with the four group winners in League A competing in the finals in June 2023.

A decision on whether, and how, the 2022-23 Nations League will slot into qualifying for Euro 2024 will be taken when the regulations for that tournament are fixed next June.