Leinster badly hit with Covid as James Ryan returns as captain

Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup tie away to Montpellier remains on course, for now, despite recent Covid complications with James Ryan set to make his return as captain and the squad due to fly out to France on Friday morning.

The province has been beset by the virus since at least late last week and, while Leo Cullen has named 16 internationals across his 23, he is missing a rake of players who would be deemed regulars and who had not previously been listed as injured.