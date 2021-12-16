Thu, 16 Dec, 2021 - 10:39

Football rumours: Kieran Trippier to bolster Newcastle’s leaky defence

Barcelona have their eye on a couple of forwards.
By PA Sport Staff

Kieran Trippier could become the first signing of the new regime at Newcastle. The 31-year-old Atletico Madrid defender is wanted by the Premier League strugglers, according to Talksport.

It is claimed the England right-back could be available for around £20 million as Eddie Howe looks to bolster a defence that has conceded a league-high 34 goals in 16 games.

Barcelona are confident they can beat Manchester City to the signing of Erling Haaland, writes Spanish outlet Sport. The in-demand striker has been linked with a host of Europe’s top clubs ahead of a potential move away from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

And Barca’s hopes are boosted by Sport’s claims that City will not break their wage structure to accommodate the 21-year-old Norway international.

Ferran Torres has been linked with Barcelona
Ferran Torres has been linked with Barcelona. Photo: Barrington Coombs/PA

The LaLiga club have also been linked with moves for City forward Ferran Torres. The Telegraph reports Barca are keen on signing 21-year-old Spain international Torres as they look to replace Sergio Aguero following his retirement from football.

Former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen will soon be a free agent, according to the Daily Mail. The 29-year-old is unable to play in Italy after being fitted with a defibrillator following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 this summer.

The Denmark playmaker is reportedly close to agreeing a mutual termination of his Inter Milan contract, which could allow him to resume his professional career elsewhere.

Dusan Vlahovic: Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham have all been linked with the Fiorentina striker, reports Talksport.

Illan Meslier has reportedly been watched by Manchester United
Illan Meslier has reportedly been watched by Manchester United. Photo: Nick Potts/PA

Ilan Meslier: The Daily Mail claims Manchester United sent a scout to watch the Leeds goalkeeper play against Manchester City.

Ian Maatsen: The Chelsea left-back has impressed Barcelona during his loan spell with Coventry, according to the Sun.

