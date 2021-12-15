GAA: All the fixtures left in the Club Championships

Muireann Duffy
As the year nears its end, so too do the provincial club championships, but there's plenty of big match-ups left on the 2021 calendar.
Each province has a mix of hurling and football finals and semi-finals left to play off, but the main event this weekend is in the senior camogie championship, with clubs from Wexford and Galway readying themselves for their All-Ireland final showdown.
Here's all the AIB Club Championship fixtures left to be played:
Leinster
Hurling
- Final: Clough-Ballacolla (Laois) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny). Croke Park, Sunday, December 19th, 1.30pm.
Football
- Semi-final: Shelmaliers (Wexford) v Naas (Kildare). Croke Park, Saturday, December 18th, 3.15pm.
- Semi-final: Portarlington (Laois) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin). Croke Park, Saturday, December 18th, 5pm.
- Final: Croke Park, Sunday, January 9th. Time to be confirmed.
Munster
Hurling
- Final: Ballygunner (Waterford) v Kilmallock (Limerick). To be played on the weekend of January 8th/9th. Time and venue to be confirmed.
An modh díreach in úsáid ag Mikey Mahoney le cúl iontach a chruthú do Bhaile Mhic Gonair
Direct running and a clever pass from Dessie Hutchinson leads to an unstoppable goal for @ballygunnerHc @WaterfordGAA | @MunsterGAA | #GAA | #Hurlingpic.twitter.com/vrqjlFJi3L
— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) December 13, 2021
Football
- Semi-final: St Finbarr's (Cork) v Éire Óg (Clare). Páirc Uí Rinn, Sunday, December 19th, 1.30pm.
- Semi-final: Austin Stacks (Kerry) v Newcastle West (Limerick). Austin Stack Park, Sunday, December 19th, 1.30pm.
- Final: To be played on the weekend of January 15th/16th. Time and venue to be confirmed.
Ulster
Hurling
- Final: Ballycran (Down) v Slaughtneil (Derry). Corrigan Park, Sunday, December 19th, 1pm.
Football
- Semi-final: Clann Éireann (Armagh) v Derrygonnelly (Fermanagh). Breffni Park, Saturday, December 18th, 6.30pm.
- Semi-final: Glen (Derry) v Kilcoo (Down). Athletic Grounds, Sunday, December 19th, 4pm.
Connacht
Hurling
- Galway champions St Thomas' have already qualified for the All-Ireland Club semi-finals.
Football
- Final: Knockmore (Mayo) v Padraig Pearses (Roscommon). James Stephens Park, Sunday, January 9th, 1.30pm.
@OulartB are through to the 2020 AIB Camogie Club Final!!🔥💪 #TheToughest pic.twitter.com/OUTRDLJ7wX
— AIB_GAA (@AIB_GAA) December 12, 2021
All-Ireland
Camogie
- Oulart The Ballagh (Wexford) v Sarsfields (Galway). Nowlan Park, Saturday, December 18th, 1.15pm.