Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 19:59

GAA: All the fixtures left in the Club Championships

Exciting provincial championships around the county are reaching their deciders.
Muireann Duffy

As the year nears its end, so too do the provincial club championships, but there's plenty of big match-ups left on the 2021 calendar.

Each province has a mix of hurling and football finals and semi-finals left to play off, but the main event this weekend is in the senior camogie championship, with clubs from Wexford and Galway readying themselves for their All-Ireland final showdown.

Here's all the AIB Club Championship fixtures left to be played:

Leinster

Hurling

  • Final: Clough-Ballacolla (Laois) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny). Croke Park, Sunday, December 19th, 1.30pm.

Football

  • Semi-final: Shelmaliers (Wexford) v Naas (Kildare). Croke Park, Saturday, December 18th, 3.15pm.
  • Semi-final: Portarlington (Laois) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin). Croke Park, Saturday, December 18th, 5pm.
  • Final: Croke Park, Sunday, January 9th. Time to be confirmed.

Munster

Hurling

  • Final: Ballygunner (Waterford) v Kilmallock (Limerick). To be played on the weekend of January 8th/9th. Time and venue to be confirmed.

Football

  • Semi-final: St Finbarr's (Cork) v Éire Óg (Clare). Páirc Uí Rinn, Sunday, December 19th, 1.30pm.
  • Semi-final: Austin Stacks (Kerry) v Newcastle West (Limerick). Austin Stack Park, Sunday, December 19th, 1.30pm.
  • Final: To be played on the weekend of January 15th/16th. Time and venue to be confirmed.

Ulster

Hurling

  • Final: Ballycran (Down) v Slaughtneil (Derry). Corrigan Park, Sunday, December 19th, 1pm.

Football

  • Semi-final: Clann Éireann (Armagh) v Derrygonnelly (Fermanagh). Breffni Park, Saturday, December 18th, 6.30pm.
  • Semi-final: Glen (Derry) v Kilcoo (Down). Athletic Grounds, Sunday, December 19th, 4pm.

Connacht

Hurling

  • Galway champions St Thomas' have already qualified for the All-Ireland Club semi-finals.

Football

  • Final: Knockmore (Mayo) v Padraig Pearses (Roscommon). James Stephens Park, Sunday, January 9th, 1.30pm.

All-Ireland

Camogie

  • Oulart The Ballagh (Wexford) v Sarsfields (Galway). Nowlan Park, Saturday, December 18th, 1.15pm.

