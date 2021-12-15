GAA: All the fixtures left in the Club Championships

Muireann Duffy

As the year nears its end, so too do the provincial club championships, but there's plenty of big match-ups left on the 2021 calendar.

Each province has a mix of hurling and football finals and semi-finals left to play off, but the main event this weekend is in the senior camogie championship, with clubs from Wexford and Galway readying themselves for their All-Ireland final showdown.

Here's all the AIB Club Championship fixtures left to be played:

Leinster

Hurling

Final: Clough-Ballacolla (Laois) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny). Croke Park, Sunday, December 19th, 1.30pm.

Football

Semi-final: Shelmaliers (Wexford) v Naas (Kildare). Croke Park, Saturday, December 18th, 3.15pm.

Semi-final: Portarlington (Laois) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin). Croke Park, Saturday, December 18th, 5pm.

Final: Croke Park, Sunday, January 9th. Time to be confirmed.

Munster

Hurling

Final: Ballygunner (Waterford) v Kilmallock (Limerick). To be played on the weekend of January 8th/9th. Time and venue to be confirmed.

An modh díreach in úsáid ag Mikey Mahoney le cúl iontach a chruthú do Bhaile Mhic Gonair



Direct running and a clever pass from Dessie Hutchinson leads to an unstoppable goal for @ballygunnerHc @WaterfordGAA | @MunsterGAA | #GAA | #Hurlingpic.twitter.com/vrqjlFJi3L — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) December 13, 2021

Football

Semi-final: St Finbarr's (Cork) v Éire Óg (Clare). Páirc Uí Rinn, Sunday, December 19th, 1.30pm.

Semi-final: Austin Stacks (Kerry) v Newcastle West (Limerick). Austin Stack Park, Sunday, December 19th, 1.30pm.

Final: To be played on the weekend of January 15th/16th. Time and venue to be confirmed.

Ulster

Hurling

Final: Ballycran (Down) v Slaughtneil (Derry). Corrigan Park, Sunday, December 19th, 1pm.

Football

Semi-final: Clann Éireann (Armagh) v Derrygonnelly (Fermanagh). Breffni Park, Saturday, December 18th, 6.30pm.

Semi-final: Glen (Derry) v Kilcoo (Down). Athletic Grounds, Sunday, December 19th, 4pm.

Connacht

Hurling

Galway champions St Thomas' have already qualified for the All-Ireland Club semi-finals.

Football

Final: Knockmore (Mayo) v Padraig Pearses (Roscommon). James Stephens Park, Sunday, January 9th, 1.30pm.

All-Ireland

Camogie