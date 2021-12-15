Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 12:26

Hamilton knighted days after F1 title heartache

The British F1 driver attended an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday with his mother.
Hamilton knighted days after F1 title heartache

Tony Jones, PA Court Correspondent

Sir Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in recognition of a glittering career in Formula One just days after he lost out on a record eighth title.

The motoring superstar was dubbed a knight by Britain's Prince Charles during a Windsor Castle investiture ceremony on Wednesday, but he declined to speak to reporters afterwards.

He was joined by his mother Carmen Lockhart and was all smiles as they posed for pictures in the castle’s quadrangle.

When congratulated on his award, Hamilton said: “Thank-you.”

Sir Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton was made a Knight Bachelor by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The 36-year-old is the fourth F1 driver to be knighted, following in the footsteps of Sir Jack Brabham, Sir Stirling Moss and Sir Jackie Stewart, and the first to be awarded the honour while still competing.

Hamilton was recognised in the New Year Honours list following a record-breaking year in which he eclipsed Michael Schumacher’s all-time victory tally and emulated the German by winning a seventh world title.

But on Sunday, rival driver Max Verstappen claimed his first Formula One world title after his season-long battle with Hamilton came down to a one-lap shoot-out in Abu Dhabi.

Sir Lewis Hamilton and mother
Hamilton took his mother Carmen Lockhart with him to the ceremony (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The deployment of the safety car after a late crash at the Yas Marina Circuit wiped out the lead Hamilton had built over his rival, and Verstappen had the advantage as he was using fresher tyres.

After the Red Bull driver took the lead – who missed out on a fifth title in succession –  Hamilton reportedly said on the car radio: “This has been manipulated, man.”

However, speaking after the race, he told Sky Sports: “Congratulations to Max and his team. I think we (Mercedes) did an amazing job this year. Everyone back at the factory and here worked so hard in this most difficult of seasons.”

More in this section

Johann van Graan to leave Munster next season Johann van Graan to leave Munster next season
It will take time for rift with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to heal, says Arteta It will take time for rift with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to heal, says Arteta
Premier League clubs agree strict new Covid measures Premier League clubs agree strict new Covid measures
Tearful Sergio Aguero announces retirement from football

Tearful Sergio Aguero announces retirement from football

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more