Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 12:11

Covid outbreak forces Saracens to forfeit European Challenge Cup clash with Pau

The French club have been awarded 28-0 scoreline and five match points.
Covid outbreak forces Saracens to forfeit European Challenge Cup clash with Pau

By Andrew Baldock, PA Rugby Union Correspondent

Saracens have forfeited their European Challenge Cup game against Pau following a Covid-19 outbreak at the Gallagher Premiership club.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby said a 28-0 scoreline and five match points had been awarded to the French club, who were due to host Saracens on Saturday.

EPCR added that Saracens had informed them of a “significant number” of positive Covid-19 tests among their playing squad, meaning they could not safely fulfil the Pau fixture.

Saracens said that the outbreak had occurred within their training ground environment, reporting “several positive Covid cases” from a latest round of PCR testing on Monday.

In a statement, Saracens said: “The club has taken the immediate action of closing the training ground and isolating all players, coaches and support staff.

“We have been working closely with EPCR and PRL (Premiership Rugby) and it is with regret that our game versus Section Paloise (Pau) in the EPCR Challenge Cup on Saturday 18th December has had to be forfeited by Saracens due to our inability to field a 23-man squad for this fixture.

 

“In addition to positive Covid-19 cases, we have players self-isolating due to being close contacts, and a number of players who are currently injured.

“This is extremely disappointing for everyone at the club, but as always the health and well-being of our people is our priority at this time.”

Saracens said that the squad would return to full training on December 24th.

“We would like to reassure our supporters that our Gallagher Premiership fixture versus Worcester Warriors on 26th December will still take place,” the club added.

More in this section

West Ham boss David Moyes perplexed by Mikel Arteta criticism West Ham boss David Moyes perplexed by Mikel Arteta criticism
Premier League clubs agree strict new Covid measures Premier League clubs agree strict new Covid measures
Johann van Graan to leave Munster next season Johann van Graan to leave Munster next season
Tearful Sergio Aguero announces retirement from football

Tearful Sergio Aguero announces retirement from football

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more