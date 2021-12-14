Johann van Graan to leave Munster next season

Muireann Duffy

Munster's head coach Johann van Grann is to leave the province at the end of the season.

The confirmation comes after he was offered a contract to extend his position for two years, which the South African chose to turn down.

As the Irish Examiner reports, van Graan took the helm in November 2017, making him the second-longest serving head coach in Munster's professional era.

During his tenure, the province reached a PRO14 final, two Champions Cup semi-finals and three league semi-finals.

Confirming the news, van Grann said it was "the right decision for me to call time on my contribution".

Munster Rugby Head Coach Johann van Graan will depart the province at the end of the season.



Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) December 14, 2021

"It has been an incredible journey and I’m hugely proud of this group for everything we have done to-date knowing there is so much more to come as we move towards the business end of the season," he said.

"While we have achieved so much together, and still have over six months of the season remaining, I wanted any uncertainty about my future addressed as early as possible," van Grann added.

Munster Rugby chief executive Ian Flanagan said they will be disappointed to see van Grann go, adding that he will be "widely missed after forming such close relationships across the organisation".

“His hands-on approach and tireless work ethic have ensured the structures are well in place for continued success and we know he will continue to deliver on all fronts for the remainder of the season," Flanagan said.

He added the province are now "working closely with the IRFU in looking to identify suitable replacements".