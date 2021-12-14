Tue, 14 Dec, 2021 - 11:24

Sergio Aguero to make statement on his future amid reports of forced retirement

The former Manchester City striker has been receiving treatment for a heart condition.
By PA Sport Staff

Sergio Aguero will make a statement on his future at the Nou Camp on Wednesday, Barcelona have announced.

The former Manchester City striker has been receiving treatment for a heart condition.

Aguero was told by doctors to rest for three months after suffering chest pains during the 1-1 draw against Alaves on October 30.

Reports have suggested the Argentina forward may be forced into retirement because of the issue, which is said to be more serious than initially thought.

On Tuesday, Barcelona said in a post on the club’s official website: “Please note Sergio ‘Kun’ Aguero will give a statement on his future from Camp Nou at 12pm CET on Wednesday December 15. The first-team football player will be joined by FC Barcelona president, Joan Laporta.”

Aguero scored a club record 260 goals for City during a golden decade in which he won 12 major trophies, including five Premier League titles, before leaving at the end of last season.

The forward’s final campaign at the Etihad Stadium, however, was ravaged by injuries and illness (Covid-19).

Aguero also experienced further fitness problems after moving to Spain, with the game against Alaves just his second start.

