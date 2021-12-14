Tue, 14 Dec, 2021 - 10:31

Burnley First Division title winner Jimmy Robson dies at the age of 82

The inside forward also played for Blackpool, Barnsley and Bury.
Burnley First Division title winner Jimmy Robson dies at the age of 82

By PA Sport Staff

Burnley great Jimmy Robson has died at the age of 82, the Premier League club have announced.

Robson, an inside forward, was part of the Clarets side that won the First Division title in 1960, while also being an FA Cup runner-up in 1962 after scoring in the final against Tottenham.

Robson scored 100 goals in 242 appearances for Burnley before spells with Blackpool, Barnsley and Bury.

Robson had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease – and is the seventh member of Burnley’s title-winning squad to die with the condition.

Burnley posted on social media: “We’re saddened to hear of the passing of Jimmy Robson this morning.

“The Clarets legend won the First Division with Burnley in 1960 and made 242 appearances.

“The thoughts of everyone at Turf Moor are with Jimmy’s family and friends.”

More in this section

BBC sports personality favourite Emma Raducanu in isolation after Covid positive BBC sports personality favourite Emma Raducanu in isolation after Covid positive
Tottenham planning for Leicester game to go ahead after Covid-19 outbreak Tottenham planning for Leicester game to go ahead after Covid-19 outbreak
Manchester United handed PSG tie but Champions League draw mired in confusion Manchester United handed PSG tie but Champions League draw mired in confusion
PSG get Real, Man Utd v Atletico in revised Champions League last-16 draw

PSG get Real, Man Utd v Atletico in revised Champions League last-16 draw

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more