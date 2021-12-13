Mon, 13 Dec, 2021 - 17:05

Ralf Rangnick says he has not heard from Anthony Martial about possible move

Martial’s agent made comments over the weekend about his client seeking a move away from Old Trafford.
By PA Sport Staff

Ralf Rangnick will be without injured Anthony Martial for Manchester United’s Premier League trip to Brentford if the match goes ahead, amid reports he wants to leave the club.

The Red Devils were hit by a “small number” of positive Covid-19 lateral flow tests results on Sunday and the clash in west London is at risk of postponement.

One player definitely not expected to be involved is France striker Martial, who continues to struggle with a knee injury.

Anthony Martial warms up
Anthony Martial continues to struggle with a knee injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

Martial’s agent also made comments over the weekend about his client seeking a move away from Old Trafford.

But Rangnick said: “If he has a wish to go to another club, it should be the player who informs either the board or myself.

“I don’t communicate with agents via the media and the press. The player hasn’t spoken with me or us about it.

“After the final training session before the Crystal Palace game, after having trained with the team, he informed the doctor and medical staff he would not be available because the pain on his knee is too big, so we have to wait and see
with Anthony.

“To be honest, what his agent says via media is not that much of interest to me.”

United have closed their Carrington training ground for 24 hours due to a number of positive coronavirus tests.

They are in talks with the league over whether it is now safe for them to travel to the Brentford Community Stadium on Tuesday night.

