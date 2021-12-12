Sun, 12 Dec, 2021 - 19:15

F1 stewards dismiss Mercedes' protests, Verstappen confirmed as Drivers Champion

Mercedes lodged two protests after the Abu Dhabi GP which decided the Drivers Championship.
F1 stewards dismiss Mercedes' protests, Verstappen confirmed as Drivers Champion

Mercedes' challenge of the result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has been dismissed by Formula One stewards.

The decision means Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been confirmed as the 2021 Drivers World Champion.

The official Formula 1 Twitter account confirmed the news, tweeting: "The FIA Stewards have dismissed Mercedes' protests against the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix final classification."

Verstappen stormed past title rival Lewis Hamilton in the closing stages of the race at the Yas Marina Circuit, having benefited from a late safety car that bunched up the pack.

Confusion reigned as under-fire race director Michael Masi changed his mind to allow lapped cars to pass the safety car – meaning Verstappen had a clear run at Hamilton in the final lap and on much faster tyres.

The pair had gone into the final race of the season tied on points.

Following the chequered flag, Mercedes immediately launched two appeals - one against Verstappen for allegedly overtaking under a safety car and a second claiming a breach of rules regarding race restarts following a safety car period.

After hours of discussions between F1 stewards and Mercedes, the ruling to dismiss the protests was confirmed shortly after 7pm, giving Verstappen his first Drivers Championship title.

Mercedes do however have some consultation in their eighth consecutive win in the Constructors Championship.

More in this section

Munster too strong for Wasps in thrillingly chaotic Champions Cup clash Munster too strong for Wasps in thrillingly chaotic Champions Cup clash
Consistency pays off – the numbers behind Max Verstappen’s F1 title win Consistency pays off – the numbers behind Max Verstappen’s F1 title win
Red Bull boss Horner hails Verstappen's 'insane' pole lap Red Bull boss Horner hails Verstappen's 'insane' pole lap
Max Verstappen faces nervous wait for confirmation of title success

Max Verstappen faces nervous wait for confirmation of title success

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more