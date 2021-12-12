GAA: Ballyhale Shamrocks take Leinster final spot, Kilmallock march past Midleton

Muireann Duffy

Four spots in the provincial Hurling deciders were up for grabs on Sunday, with reigning All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks among the teams lining out.

The Kilkenny giants faced Offaly's St Rynaghs at O'Connor Park in the early throw-in of the day. In a very close encounter, the game was forced to extra-time ending 3-24 to 2-18 in Ballyhale's favour.

The Kilkenny men will now face Clough-Ballacolla of Laois, who beat Dublin's Kilamcud Crokes on Saturday, in the Leinster Club Hurling final in Croke Park next Sunday.

Meanwhile, at the same stage in the Munster championship, Limerick's Kilmallock beat Cork champions Midleton 0-19 to 1-9.

They will now meet Waterford's Ballygunner after they defeated Loughmore-Castleiney of Tipperary 2-11 to 0-12.

Finally in Ulster, Derry's Slaughtneil have seen off Antrim's Dunloy. A 1-18 to 0-14 ending at the Athletic Grounds means the former Ulster champions will now meet Ballycran of Down in the province's decider next weekend.