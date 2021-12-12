Sun, 12 Dec, 2021 - 17:38

GAA: Ballyhale Shamrocks take Leinster final spot, Kilmallock march past Midleton

The Munster, Leinster and Ulster Hurling final pairings have been decided.
GAA: Ballyhale Shamrocks take Leinster final spot, Kilmallock march past Midleton

Muireann Duffy

Four spots in the provincial Hurling deciders were up for grabs on Sunday, with reigning All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks among the teams lining out.

The Kilkenny giants faced Offaly's St Rynaghs at O'Connor Park in the early throw-in of the day. In a very close encounter, the game was forced to extra-time ending 3-24 to 2-18 in Ballyhale's favour.

The Kilkenny men will now face Clough-Ballacolla of Laois, who beat Dublin's Kilamcud Crokes on Saturday, in the Leinster Club Hurling final in Croke Park next Sunday.

Meanwhile, at the same stage in the Munster championship, Limerick's Kilmallock beat Cork champions Midleton 0-19 to 1-9.

They will now meet Waterford's Ballygunner after they defeated Loughmore-Castleiney of Tipperary 2-11 to 0-12.

Finally in Ulster, Derry's Slaughtneil have seen off Antrim's Dunloy. A 1-18 to 0-14 ending at the Athletic Grounds means the former Ulster champions will now meet Ballycran of Down in the province's decider next weekend.

More in this section

Red Bull boss Horner hails Verstappen's 'insane' pole lap Red Bull boss Horner hails Verstappen's 'insane' pole lap
Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dropped for disciplinary reasons Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang dropped for disciplinary reasons
Consistency pays off – the numbers behind Max Verstappen’s F1 title win Consistency pays off – the numbers behind Max Verstappen’s F1 title win
Munster too strong for Wasps in thrillingly chaotic Champions Cup clash

Munster too strong for Wasps in thrillingly chaotic Champions Cup clash

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more