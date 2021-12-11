Sat, 11 Dec, 2021 - 23:47

Katie Taylor retains undisputed world title for sixth time

Bray boxer saw off WBA challenger Firuza Sharipova in Liverpool on Saturday night
Katie Taylor successfully defended her undisputed lightweight world title for the sixth time last night.

The Bray fighter saw off the WBA’s mandatory challenger, Firuza Sharipova (27), on a unanimous decision after 10 gruelling rounds in Liverpool.

The Kazakhstani opponent proved to be a serious contender but lacked the pace to match Taylor, who looks set to face Amanda Serrano in her next big fight, likely to be in Spring next year.

Earlier in the night, Belfast fighter Caoimhin Agyarko was also victorious in Liverpool on Saturday, seeing off the challenge of previously unbeaten fighter Noe Larios Jr.

 

