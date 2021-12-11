Sat, 11 Dec, 2021 - 14:59

Verstappen claims pole in Abu Dhabi title showdown, Hamilton second

After Hamilton dominated the practice sessions in his Mercedes, Verstappen set an unassailable time of one minute 22.109 seconds to claim pole.
Mark Mann-Bryans, PA, Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen came flying back to clinch pole position at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with a fine lap to leave title rival Lewis Hamilton starting second on the grid.

After Hamilton dominated the practice sessions in his Mercedes – in his quest for a record eighth Formula One world championship – Verstappen, with a tow in the slipstream of Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, set an unassailable time of one minute 22.109 seconds to clinch what could prove to be the most important pole of his career.

Verstappen went into the season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit tied level with defending champion Hamilton at the top of the standings.

Hamilton will start second, clocking a time 0.371 seconds slower as the title protagonists locked out the front row.

McLaren’s Lando Norris put in a fine display to qualify third for McLaren as Perez went fourth fastest in the second Red Bull.

“It is an amazing feeling,” said Verstappen.

“We definitely improved the car again in qualifying. So far this weekend it has been on and off, but I’m incredibly happy with this. It is never easy, especially with their form in the past few races.”

Hamilton, meanwhile, admitted he had no answer to Verstappen’s fastest effort.

“Max did a great lap today, so we just couldn’t compete with that time at the end,” he said.

“It was looking really strong in practice. We couldn’t answer that lap, it was a fantastic lap from him but, we are in a good position, I think, with our tyres tomorrow.

“I couldn’t beat that time he did today and he fully deserved the pole. I’m grateful I can see where he is!”

