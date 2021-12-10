Fri, 10 Dec, 2021 - 10:46

Football rumours: Clubs preparing cash splash for Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus are among the clubs queuing up to lure the 28-year-old away from Stamford Bridge.
By PA Sport Staff

Antonio Rudiger is reportedly in line for a massive payday, with a number of Europe’s top clubs willing to quadruple the Chelsea defender’s current wage. According to the Daily Mail, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus are among the clubs queuing up to lure the 28-year-old away from Stamford Bridge next summer, with the German valued around £70million before add-ons.

West Ham United v Brentford – Premier League – London Stadium
West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen is on Liverpool’s radar (Tim Goode/PA)

The Liverpool Echo says the Reds are continuing to monitor West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen. The club placed the 24-year-old on a transfer shortlist in the previous summer window, but no move eventuated. However, Liverpool bosses are believed to have kept up their interest in Bowen, and could view him as a replacement for Divock Origi, whose future at Anfield is uncertain.

The Echo also reports Liverpool have sent scouts to run the rule over Leeds winger Raphinha, but a January move for the 24-yerar-old is not expected.

Real Madrid v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – First Leg – Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu (Nick potts/PA)

Manchester United are believed to be interested in Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior. According to the Daily Mirror, the 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu, but Junior has no desire to leave the club anytime soon.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester City v Paris Saint Germain – UEFA Champions League – Group A – Etihad Stadium
Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo (Martin Rickett/PA)

Joao Cancelo: Journalist Fabrizio Romano reports Manchester City are looking to offer the 27-year-old defender a new contract early next year.

Casemiro: Chelsea are targeting a move for the Real Madrid defender, according to El Nacional.

