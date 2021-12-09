Thu, 09 Dec, 2021 - 11:28

Formula One decider to be shown on Channel 4

Regular broadcaster Sky has struck a deal to allow the race to be screened free to air.
Formula One decider to be shown on Channel 4

Mark Mann-Bryans, PA

The Formula One world championship showdown will be free to air as Channel 4 announced it will screen the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are locked on 369.5 points at the top of the drivers’ standings heading to Sunday’s race at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Now their winner-takes-all battle will be shown live on Channel 4, as well as on Sky Sports – which hosts all F1 races through its subscription services, having reportedly paid over £1 billion (€1.7 billion) for a five-year deal back in 2019.

With British driver Hamilton fighting to claim his eighth driver's championship, Sky chief executive for the UK and Europe, Stephen van Rooyen said: “Sunday’s Grand Prix is one of the biggest sporting events in the last decade, and could be a historic moment for British sport.

“We’ve chosen to gift the race to the [UK] at Christmas through our partnership with Channel 4, so everyone can be part of a huge national moment as Lewis Hamilton goes for a historic eighth World Championship title.”

Formula One president Stefano Domenicali added: “We are excited that Sky will make the Grand Prix on Sunday available to Channel 4 viewers so everyone can tune in live for the thrilling finale to this epic season.”

For viewers in Ireland who do not have access to Sky or Channel 4 for the live event, the broadcast will be uploaded on Channel 4's online player, All 4, which viewers in the Republic of Ireland can access following the live broadcast.

More in this section

Tiger Woods set for return to competitive golf at PNC Championship Tiger Woods set for return to competitive golf at PNC Championship
Armed burglars assault Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and threaten his wife Armed burglars assault Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and threaten his wife
David Moyes says West Ham may look to January window to fix defensive crisis David Moyes says West Ham may look to January window to fix defensive crisis
Tottenham’s clash with Rennes postponed over Covid outbreak

Tottenham’s clash with Rennes postponed over Covid outbreak

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more