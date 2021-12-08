Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 18:19

Tiger Woods set for return to competitive golf at PNC Championship

The 15-time major winner is back after injury.
Tiger Woods set for return to competitive golf at PNC Championship

By PA Sport Staff

Tiger Woods is set to make a return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship, playing alongside his son in Orlando.

The 45-year-old 15-time major winner required surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle following a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles in February.

At one point Woods had feared that his right leg could be amputated, having been hospitalised for weeks before returning to his home in Florida, where he has been undergoing extensive rehabilitation.

Woods completed a remarkable recovery from back surgery to win his 15th major title at the Masters in 2019, and spoke of his intention to resume playing again at the recent Hero World Challenge event which he hosted in Albany.

The last time Woods partnered his son at the 2020 PNC Championship, they finished tied for seventh place, and the American is hoping to make more special memories on the course again.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Woods said.

“I am playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

The PNC Championship pairs a major winner with a family member in a two-person scramble, 36-hole event from December 17-19 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

IMG’s Alastair Johnston, the executive chairman of the tournament, said: “I am delighted to confirm that Tiger and Charlie Woods will be participating in the 2021 PNC Championship.

“We have been liaising with Tiger and his team for some time and are delighted that he has now decided to make his return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship.”

More in this section

David Moyes says West Ham may look to January window to fix defensive crisis David Moyes says West Ham may look to January window to fix defensive crisis
Marty Morrissey's mother dies in Clare car crash Marty Morrissey's mother dies in Clare car crash
Coronavirus outbreak at Tottenham threatens to affect plans for busy period Coronavirus outbreak at Tottenham threatens to affect plans for busy period
Armed burglars assault Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and threaten his wife

Armed burglars assault Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and threaten his wife

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more