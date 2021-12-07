Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 12:43

Jude Bellingham fined by German FA over comments about referee Felix Zwayer

The England international questioned Zwayer’s appointment for Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga clash with Bayern Munich.
Jude Bellingham fined by German FA over comments about referee Felix Zwayer

By PA Sport Staff

Jude Bellingham has been fined €40,000 (£33,970) by the German Football Association (DFB) for his comments about referee Felix Zwayer after Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga defeat to Bayern Munich.

The England international has been charged with “unsportsmanlike behaviour” and has accepted his punishment.

Bellingham, 18, questioned the appointment of Zwayer, who was banned for six months in 2005 for his part in a match-fixing scandal, after some controversial decisions in his side’s 3-2 loss.

Zwayer turned down Dortmund’s appeals for a penalty and later awarded Bayern a spot-kick after Mats Hummels was deemed to have handled in the area.

A DFB statement read: “The sports court of the German Football Association (DFB) fined Jude Bellingham with a fine of 40,000 euros in single judge proceedings after the DFB control committee had brought charges for unsportsmanlike behavior.

“The player of the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund has already agreed to the judgment, the judgment is now final.

“After the Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich on Saturday, Bellingham said in a TV interview about referee Felix Zwayer: ‘You give a referee who has already match-fixing the biggest game in Germany. What do you expect?’.

 

“As a result, he had questioned the referee’s impartiality and ultimately denied it.”

Robert Lewandowski converted Bayern’s 77th-minute penalty to clinch a 3-2 win at Signal Iduna Park, which lifted them four points clear of Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga table.

More in this section

Rafael Benitez lauds Everton’s ‘perfect’ comeback win against Arsenal Rafael Benitez lauds Everton’s ‘perfect’ comeback win against Arsenal
Football rumours: Cesar Azpilicueta edging closer to Barcelona move Football rumours: Cesar Azpilicueta edging closer to Barcelona move
Pep Guardiola warns Kevin De Bruyne he needs to fight for Manchester City spot Pep Guardiola warns Kevin De Bruyne he needs to fight for Manchester City spot
Coronavirus outbreak at Tottenham threatens to affect plans for busy period

Coronavirus outbreak at Tottenham threatens to affect plans for busy period

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more