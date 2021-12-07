Tue, 07 Dec, 2021 - 08:13

Football rumours: Cesar Azpilicueta edging closer to Barcelona move

Barcelona manager Xavi is reportedly taking a leading role in ensuring a deal is done.
Football rumours: Cesar Azpilicueta edging closer to Barcelona move

By PA Sport Staff

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta is believed to be nearing his exit from Stamford Bridge. The Daily Mail, citing a report from Spanish publication El Nacional, says the 32-year-old is in advanced talks with Barcelona, with manager Xavi reportedly taking a leading role in ensuring a deal is done.

Staying with Barcelona, the Daily Express, via Mundo Deportivo, says Manchester United have joined Newcastle in the race for Ousmane Dembele. The 24-year-old winger is out of contract at the end of the season, with the Red Devils believed to be among a number of clubs to make the France international an offer.

Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City – Sky Bet Championship – Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium
Stoke City’s Tyrese Campbell is on Eddie Howe’s radar (Steven Paston/PA)

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has marked Stoke striker Tyrese Campbell as the first signing of the new era at St James’ Park. The Sun reports the Magpies have £20m set aside to entice the 21-year-old to Tyneside once the transfer window opens.

Newcastle’s spending plans do not stop there however, with the Daily Mirror reporting the club is willing to double the salaries of Burnley defenders Ben Mee and James Tarkowski in a bid to get them to quit the Clarets.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Portugal v Netherlands – Nations League – Final – Estadio do Dragao
Manchester United are keeping an eye on Frenkie de Jong (Mike Egerton/PA)

Frenkie de Jong: The Daily Star, via El Nacional, reports new Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is eyeing a move for the Barcelona midfielder.

Folarin Balogun: Arsenal look set to agree to a January loan exit for the 20-year-old forward, according to the Daily Express.

More in this section

Pep Guardiola warns Kevin De Bruyne he needs to fight for Manchester City spot Pep Guardiola warns Kevin De Bruyne he needs to fight for Manchester City spot
Former Shrewsbury and Plymouth striker Marvin Morgan dies aged 38 Former Shrewsbury and Plymouth striker Marvin Morgan dies aged 38
Mourinho's latest outburst further proof all is not well at Roma Mourinho's latest outburst further proof all is not well at Roma
Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp determined to justify Antonio Conte faith

Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp determined to justify Antonio Conte faith

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more