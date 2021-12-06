Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 22:19

Demarai Gray seals Everton win over Arsenal to ease pressure on Rafael Benitez

Martin Odegaard opened the scoring for the Gunners while Richarlison had two goals ruled out before equalising in the 79th minute
Demarai Gray seals Everton win over Arsenal to ease pressure on Rafael Benitez

By Phil Medlicott, PA

Everton’s winless run came to an end in dramatic fashion as Demarai Gray’s stoppage-time strike secured a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Arsenal at Goodison Park.

The visitors took the lead through Martin Odegaard’s volley at the end of the first half, moments after Richarlison had a goal disallowed for offside following a VAR check.

Richarlison had another goal ruled out by VAR just before the hour mark, before he drew the Toffees level with a 79th-minute header when Gray’s shot came back off the bar.

Gray then secured Everton’s first victory in nine Premier League outings by sending an effort in off the post in the second minute of additional time.

The game ended with the crowd in delirium, having earlier seen some Everton fans leaving their seats in a protest over the running of the club.

It came a day on from Marcel Brands leaving his role as Everton’s director of football, and the club saying boss Rafael Benitez would continue to receive owner Farhad Moshiri and the board’s “full support” in the aftermath of last Wednesday’s painful 4-1 derby loss to Liverpool.

While Everton – up from 16th to 12th in the table – savoured a much-needed return to winning ways, it was a second successive loss for Mikel Arteta’s seventh-placed Arsenal, after the 3-2 reverse at Manchester United.

More in this section

Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp determined to justify Antonio Conte faith Tottenham’s Oliver Skipp determined to justify Antonio Conte faith
Former Shrewsbury and Plymouth striker Marvin Morgan dies aged 38 Former Shrewsbury and Plymouth striker Marvin Morgan dies aged 38
Jarrod Bowen says West Ham quality underlined by comeback win over Chelsea Jarrod Bowen says West Ham quality underlined by comeback win over Chelsea
Pep Guardiola warns Kevin De Bruyne he needs to fight for Manchester City spot

Pep Guardiola warns Kevin De Bruyne he needs to fight for Manchester City spot

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more