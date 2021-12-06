Ireland's Rachel Blackmore nominated for BBC World Sports Star award

By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

Irish jockey Rachel Blackmore has been nominated for BBC's World Sports Star award, alongside the likes of Formla One driver Max Verstappen and Tennis star Novak Djokovic.

Blackmore became the first female winner of the Grand National back in April, having also been the first woman to win Cheltenham’s Champion Hurdle the month before.

Verstappen meanwhile is level with Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ standings heading into next weekend’s final race of the F1 season in Abu Dhabi, after a dramatic race in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

The pair collided on the 37th lap, with Hamilton going on to win the race.

Hamilton, who is aiming to eclipse Michael Schumacher by claiming a record eighth title this weekend, is expected to be on the shortlist for the BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year award.

Minella Times, ridden by Blackmore, won the Aintree Grand National (David Davies/PA)

Boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is on the list after his victory over Caleb Plant last month made him the first undisputed world super-middleweight champion.

He is joined by NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who won a record-extending seventh Super Bowl as he helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs. He also became the oldest man to feature in the showpiece match, at the age of 43 years and 188 days.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic has also been shortlisted after winning three of the four men’s grand slam singles titles.

The Serbian triumphed at the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon to make it 20 career grand slam titles in all.

Thompson-Herah is also in contention after a superb Tokyo 2020 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jamaican sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah completes the list after she claimed three gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

She won the individual 100 metres and 200m and was part of the Jamaican team which triumphed in the 4x100m relay.

Voting opens on Monday and closes at 1pm on Tuesday, December 14th.