Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 08:39

Mohamed Salah frustrated by Liverpool contract talks

Kylian Mbappe is unsure where his future lies.
Mohamed Salah frustrated by Liverpool contract talks

By PA Sport Staff

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah wants to stay with the club but is becoming frustrated by talks over a contract extension, reports the Liverpool Echo. Salah’s deal expires in 2023.

Southampton wants to sign former Argentina goalkeeper Willy Caballero, according to Talksport. The 40-year-old left Chelsea at the end of last season, but the Saints are keen.

Kylian Mbappe is undecided where his future lies. The Paris St Germain striker rejected a new contract from the French club over the summer and is still not sure what his next move will be, according to Goal.

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe is considering his future (PA)

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Fabian Ruiz: The Spanish midfielder is a target for Liverpool, but the Napoli playmaker is attracting interest from all over Europe.

Ousmane Dembele: Barcelona want him to stay in Spain, but he is said to be a target for other clubs, including Tottenham.

Mohamed Elyounoussi: The Southampton player has been linked with Arsenal and Leicester but told Saints’ matchday programme he is settled on the south coast, according to Hampshire Live.

More in this section

Ralf Rangnick ready to stamp his style on Manchester United Ralf Rangnick ready to stamp his style on Manchester United
Disorder at Euro 2020 final could have led to fatalities, says review Disorder at Euro 2020 final could have led to fatalities, says review
Lewis Hamilton seals amazing win in Saudi Arabia to go level with Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton seals amazing win in Saudi Arabia to go level with Max Verstappen
Jarrod Bowen says West Ham quality underlined by comeback win over Chelsea

Jarrod Bowen says West Ham quality underlined by comeback win over Chelsea

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more