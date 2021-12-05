GAA Club wrap: Naas and Kilmacud Crokes advance to semi-finals

Digital Desk Staff

Wexford champions Shelmaliers, Naas of Kildare, Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes and Portarlington of Laois all booked their places in the semi-finals of the AIB Leinster Club Football Championship today.

In the Munster football quarter-final Eire Og of Clare saw off Tipperary champions Loughmore-Castleiney after extra-time to reach the last four.

In the Ulster football championship, Armagh's Clann Eireann beat Antrim's Creggan 2-14 to 17 points after extra time.

While Derry champions Glen beat Monaghan's Scotstown at Celtic Park.

Mayo champions Knockmore booked their place in the Connacht decider after a 10-8 semi-final win over Sligo's Tourlestrane.