Sat, 04 Dec, 2021 - 21:04

GAA Club wrap: Kilcoo and Ballyhale Shamrocks advance to semi-finals

Derrygonnelly Harps of Fermanagh meanwhile booked their place in the last four with a 1-16 to 13 points win after extra-time over Tyrone's Dromore.
GAA Club wrap: Kilcoo and Ballyhale Shamrocks advance to semi-finals

Digital Desk Staff

Holders Kilcoo have beaten Ramor United of Cavan 3-13 to 1-8 at Breffni Park in the AIB Ulster Club Football Championship quarter-final.

Derrygonnelly Harps of Fermanagh meanwhile booked their place in the last four with a 1-16 to 13 points win after extra-time over Tyrone's Dromore.

Elsewhere, Newcastle West of Limerick beat Waterford's The Nire 8-6 in the quarter-finals of Munster.

All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks of Kilkenny beat Carlow's Mount Leinster Rangers 22-16 at Netwatch Cullen Park.

The win saw them advance to the last-four of Leinster Hurling Championship.

More in this section

Disorder at Euro 2020 final could have led to fatalities, says review Disorder at Euro 2020 final could have led to fatalities, says review
Ralph Hasenhuttl admits to having to adjust ambitions during Southampton tenure Ralph Hasenhuttl admits to having to adjust ambitions during Southampton tenure
Thomas Partey thinks Arsenal remain on upward trajectory despite loss to United Thomas Partey thinks Arsenal remain on upward trajectory despite loss to United
Ralf Rangnick ready to stamp his style on Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick ready to stamp his style on Manchester United

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more