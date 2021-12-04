GAA Club wrap: Kilcoo and Ballyhale Shamrocks advance to semi-finals

Digital Desk Staff

Holders Kilcoo have beaten Ramor United of Cavan 3-13 to 1-8 at Breffni Park in the AIB Ulster Club Football Championship quarter-final.

Derrygonnelly Harps of Fermanagh meanwhile booked their place in the last four with a 1-16 to 13 points win after extra-time over Tyrone's Dromore.

Elsewhere, Newcastle West of Limerick beat Waterford's The Nire 8-6 in the quarter-finals of Munster.

All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks of Kilkenny beat Carlow's Mount Leinster Rangers 22-16 at Netwatch Cullen Park.

The win saw them advance to the last-four of Leinster Hurling Championship.