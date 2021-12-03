Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 15:06

Lewis Hamilton sets pace in first practice for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The Mercedes driver has won the last two races to close within eight points of championship leader Max Verstappen.
Lewis Hamilton sets pace in first practice for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

By Mark Mann-Bryans, Jeddah

Lewis Hamilton’s surge to a potential record eighth Formula One world title continued at pace as he set the fastest time in first practice for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver has won the last two races to close within eight points of championship leader Max Verstappen heading into the final two grands prix of the year.

Hamilton led the way off the track on Wednesday, speaking out against human rights issues and the treatment of the LGBTQ+ community in Saudi Arabia, admitting he was not comfortable racing in the country.

But he was certainly at home on the track on Friday, as a time of one minute 29.786 seconds saw him beat Verstappen by just 0.056 seconds, with the second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas in third.

Workers were still preparing the new venue into the late hours of Thursday night, with a planned ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the circuit promptly cancelled as final touches were put into place.

The Formula Two practice session also started late due to a minor “operational issue” before the F1 cars hit the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the first time at 16:30 local time.

With the track untested and both qualifying and Sunday’s race taking place in the evening, this session was more of a feeling-out hour for the drivers.

But nevertheless, Hamilton will be pleased to top the timesheets, with Pierre Gasly fourth fastest for AlphaTauri and the Aston Martin of Antonio Giovinazzi fifth.

Ferrari were sixth and seventh in the form of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, as Daniel Ricciardo, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel rounded off the top 10.

More in this section

Thomas Partey thinks Arsenal remain on upward trajectory despite loss to United Thomas Partey thinks Arsenal remain on upward trajectory despite loss to United
Ralph Hasenhuttl admits to having to adjust ambitions during Southampton tenure Ralph Hasenhuttl admits to having to adjust ambitions during Southampton tenure
Football rumours: West Ham preparing for January move on Jesse Lingard Football rumours: West Ham preparing for January move on Jesse Lingard
Cristiano Ronaldo passes 800 career goals with brace as Man Utd defeat Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo passes 800 career goals with brace as Man Utd defeat Arsenal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more