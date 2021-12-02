Thu, 02 Dec, 2021 - 14:24

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick granted work permit

The veteran German will be in charge for the game against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
By PA Sport Staff

Ralf Rangnick has been granted a work permit to start his reign as Manchester United interim manager.

The 63-year-old German will be introduced to the media on Friday and takes charge for the first time at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

“As all paperwork has now been completed, we will hold an in-person press conference with Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford at 9am tomorrow morning,” said a United statement.

United announced the appointment of Rangnick as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s short-term replacement on Monday.

But Rangnick, who was manager of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow, had to wait for a work permit to begin his role at Old Trafford.

He will have a watching brief on Thursday for United’s Premier League home game with Arsenal.

Caretaker manager Michael Carrick takes charge for a third time against the Gunners, with the former United midfielder having overseen a Champions League win at Villarreal and a Premier League draw at Chelsea.

Michael Carrick file photo
Michael Carrick will be in charge of Thursday’s Premier League game against Arsenal (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Rangnick will remain as manager until the end of the season before starting a two-year consultancy role at United.

Carrick said on Wednesday ahead of the Arsenal game that he had yet to speak to Rangnick.

“I am in this position, as I was for Villarreal and Chelsea. I’m getting the boys ready for the (Arsenal) game,” Carrick said.

“It is pretty much as it was for both games. Because of the process we haven’t been able to (speak).”

