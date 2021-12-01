Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 08:42

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool always ‘try to play football’ in Merseyside derby

The Reds boss was in no mood to discuss in depth what the 239th meeting between two clubs separated by the width of Stanley Park might have in store.
Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool always ‘try to play football’ in Merseyside derby

By Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side have always tried to play football in Merseyside derbies.

The Reds boss was in no mood to discuss in depth what the 239th meeting between two clubs separated by the width of Stanley Park might have in store.

However, his assertion about playing football could be interpreted as a dig at their city rivals, especially after last year’s encounter which began the unravelling of Liverpool’s Premier League title defence.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford tackles Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s challenge on Virgil Van Dijk ended the Liverpool defender’s season (Peter Byrne/PA)

Virgil Van Dijk’s season was ended by a reckless Jordan Pickford challenge and Thiago Alcantara was sidelined for almost three months after Richarlison was red-carded for a late lunge on the midfielder.

That was the ninth Everton player sent off in 19 league meetings at Goodison Park and they have had four players dismissed since Liverpool’s last red card in a derby back in 2010.

“It is a shame that I have to mention that but I think we were the fairest team in England and most of the time the fairest team in Europe in the last five years,” said Klopp when asked whether his players had to exercise a degree of control.

“It is obviously not a prize somebody wants to win, but it is still the case.

“If you play pressing, high press, counter-press, the plan is to win the ball and to win the ball you have to touch the ball, that’s how it is because you want to keep playing after that. You don’t want to create a free-kick or give a foul away.

“That is why you want to win the ball in the right way and you want to play it from there.

 

“In the past, before I arrived here, you could watch a highlight reel and if you wanted to see some things you wouldn’t want to see in football it would be easy to find one on Liverpool’s side and on Everton’s side.

“Since I am here we always try to play a football game.”

Klopp will face former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez as Everton boss for the first time, having previously done so when the Spaniard was in charge at Newcastle.

Jurgen Klopp and Rafael Benitez
Klopp is not surprised to see a former Liverpool manager in Rafael Benitez in charge of Everton (Nigel French/PA)

He was not surprised to see the mastermind of the club’s 2005 Champions League final triumph turn up in the dugout at Goodison.

“There are other derbies in the world. There is some special thing in this derby than other derbies but I don’t know exactly why that is like that,” he added.

“But was I surprised? I can’t remember but I am for sure not surprised.”

More in this section

Paedophile football coach denies abusing four men seeking damages from Man City Paedophile football coach denies abusing four men seeking damages from Man City
Football rumours: Barcelona keen on Manchester United’s Anthony Martial Football rumours: Barcelona keen on Manchester United’s Anthony Martial
Mbappe meets a superhero and Buttler ends quarantine – Tuesday’s sporting social Mbappe meets a superhero and Buttler ends quarantine – Tuesday’s sporting social
Former Liverpool and Arsenal player Ray Kennedy dies aged 70

Former Liverpool and Arsenal player Ray Kennedy dies aged 70

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more