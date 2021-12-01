Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 07:35

Roberto Mancini emerges as surprise candidate for Manchester United job

The Italian managed Man City from 2009-2013.
Roberto Mancini emerges as surprise candidate for Manchester United job

By PA Sport Staff

The Telegraph reports Roberto Mancini has emerged as a wildcard option to take over at Manchester United next summer. The Italy boss, 57, has a complicated history in the city having previously managed United’s rivals Manchester City.

The suitors are lining up for striker Karim Adeyemi, according to the Mirror. The German has scored 15 goals in 25 appearances this season for Salzburg and the paper says Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United face tough competition from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the 19-year-old’s signature.

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez runs with the ball
Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez runs with the ball (Martin Rickett/PA)

City have reportedly increased their efforts to extend Riyad Mahrez‘s contract. The Sun reports the Algeria winger, 30, has some 18 months left on his current deal and is next on the list to be offered a extension by the reigning Premier League champions.

The Sun cites Italy’s Corriere dello Sport as reporting Roma boss Jose Mourinho wants to snatch United’s right-back Diogo Dalot. The manager brought the 22-year-old to Old Trafford in 2018, but the defender has made just 24 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils since.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Philippe Coutinho: Spain’s Sport reports Barcelona have given Manchester United the option of signing the 29-year-old Brazil midfielder.

Steven Bergwijn: The Tottenham and Netherlands forward, 24, is wanted on loan by Ajax, according to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.

More in this section

Mbappe meets a superhero and Buttler ends quarantine – Tuesday’s sporting social Mbappe meets a superhero and Buttler ends quarantine – Tuesday’s sporting social
Thomas Tuchel talks down individual gongs as Jorginho comes third in Ballon d’Or Thomas Tuchel talks down individual gongs as Jorginho comes third in Ballon d’Or
Raphinha’s stoppage-time penalty secures Leeds valuable win over Crystal Palace Raphinha’s stoppage-time penalty secures Leeds valuable win over Crystal Palace
Former Liverpool and Arsenal player Ray Kennedy dies aged 70

Former Liverpool and Arsenal player Ray Kennedy dies aged 70

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate Give the gift of a five-star promise this Christmas and share the joy of Mount Juliet Estate
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more