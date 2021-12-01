Roberto Mancini emerges as surprise candidate for Manchester United job

By PA Sport Staff

The Telegraph reports Roberto Mancini has emerged as a wildcard option to take over at Manchester United next summer. The Italy boss, 57, has a complicated history in the city having previously managed United’s rivals Manchester City.

The suitors are lining up for striker Karim Adeyemi, according to the Mirror. The German has scored 15 goals in 25 appearances this season for Salzburg and the paper says Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United face tough competition from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for the 19-year-old’s signature.

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez runs with the ball (Martin Rickett/PA)

City have reportedly increased their efforts to extend Riyad Mahrez‘s contract. The Sun reports the Algeria winger, 30, has some 18 months left on his current deal and is next on the list to be offered a extension by the reigning Premier League champions.

The Sun cites Italy’s Corriere dello Sport as reporting Roma boss Jose Mourinho wants to snatch United’s right-back Diogo Dalot. The manager brought the 22-year-old to Old Trafford in 2018, but the defender has made just 24 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils since.

Social media round-up

Tottenham send scouts to watch long-term Juventus target as January bid mootedhttps://t.co/w10fufYJpR pic.twitter.com/QODoH76DzG — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) December 1, 2021

Newcastle receive transfer boost as Ousmane Dembele issues Barcelona contract threathttps://t.co/aSpHKnmNm9 pic.twitter.com/2jxD7z25E3 — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) December 1, 2021

Players to watch

Philippe Coutinho: Spain’s Sport reports Barcelona have given Manchester United the option of signing the 29-year-old Brazil midfielder.

Steven Bergwijn: The Tottenham and Netherlands forward, 24, is wanted on loan by Ajax, according to Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.