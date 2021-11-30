Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 21:20

Republic of Ireland make history in Tallaght with win over Georgia

Ireland beat their record for most goals scored in a single game, by thrashing Georgia by 11-goals to nil.
Danielle Walsh Ronan

Republic of Ireland 11 - 0 Georgia

The Republic of Ireland women's team have made history in Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday night with a smashing win over Georgia.

Ireland beat their record for most goals scored in a single game, hammering Georgia by 11 goals to nil.

Head coach Vera Pauw made four changes to the team after their draw with Slovakia last week.

Jessica Ziu, Diane Caldwell, Ruesha Littlejohn and Kyra Carusa all came in for Tuesdays game.

It was a special one for Shelbourne’s Jessica Ziu as it was her first start for the side.

Ireland scored four of their 11 goals in the first half to move well ahead of Georgia going into the break.

An own goal from Maiko Bebia broke the deadlock in the fourth minute, with Kyra Carusa adding a second midway through the first half.

Lucy Quinn claimed the third goal of the game, and Denise O’Sullivan added a fourth with the last kick of the first half.

O’Sullivan was one of the players to find the back of the net more than once as she bagged herself a hat-trick.

Tallaght native Katie McCabe was also on the scoresheet with two goals.

Ireland now end the year second in Women’s World Cup qualifying Group A.

