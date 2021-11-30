Mbappe meets a superhero and Buttler ends quarantine – Tuesday’s sporting social

By PA Sport Staff
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 30th.
Football
A fifth anniversary for Gareth Southgate.
Five years in charge 👊
Gareth Southgate's permanent reign as #ThreeLions manager began #OnThisDay in 2016! pic.twitter.com/lz1rikl4Ci
— England (@England) November 30, 2021
The plaudits poured in for Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas.
The Queen’s reign continues…
…and her legacy is only beginning 👑 pic.twitter.com/SBL03cMbGG
— Nike Football (@nikefootball) November 29, 2021
Deserved!!! Massive Congratulations @alexiaputellas 👏👏👏 https://t.co/QZvGMImG5h
— Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) November 29, 2021
🏆 #BallonDor
𝙇𝙚𝙤 𝙈𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞
🧤 #TropheeYachine @gigiodonna1 pic.twitter.com/Q3ZOJtFOLN
— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) November 29, 2021
It’s a magnificent seven. Congratulations to Lionel Messi on winning yet another Ballon d’Or. A truly extraordinary footballer and an absolute credit to the sport both on and off the pitch. 👏🏻👏🏻
— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) November 29, 2021
But the debate raged on.
#BallonDor2021 pic.twitter.com/m5cLyfQVDe
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 29, 2021
Kylian Mbappe met Spider-Man.
The winners celebrate at training.
Winning team 🤷🏽♂️💪🏽😅 pic.twitter.com/g8AwRGxx5P
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 30, 2021
Edinson Cavani is battling back from injury.
De esos momento que no se olvidan 🏹.
Those moments that are not forgotten🏹. pic.twitter.com/ALndcksryB
— Edi Cavani Official (@ECavaniOfficial) November 30, 2021
Tributes poured in for John Sillett.
Thank You John 💙 #PUSB pic.twitter.com/LNtLignNk0
— Coventry City (@Coventry_City) November 30, 2021
Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is greatly saddened to learn of the passing of our former full-back and captain John Sillett.
Our thoughts are with his friends and family. 💙
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 30, 2021
We're deeply saddened to hear that John Sillett, an FA Cup winning manager with @Coventry_City in 1987, has passed away.
Rest in peace, John 💙 pic.twitter.com/GCckZGmf8I
— Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) November 30, 2021
Everyone at Hereford FC are saddened by the news that John Sillett has passed away.
We are thinking of his family and friends at this time.
"The game has lost a true legend, and a fantastic, warm character. Rest in peace, Snoz."
— HerefordFC (@HerefordFC) November 30, 2021
West Ham rolled back the years.
A 4-0 masterclass against Manchester United 🙌
🗓 #OnThisDay in 2010 | @Heineken_UK pic.twitter.com/q4K3IkR7kc
— West Ham United (@WestHam) November 30, 2021
Leicester bigged up Jamie Vardy.
A brace from @vardy7 on Sunday moved him joint-third in our all-time goalscoring list ⚽️
273 – Arthur Chandler
265 – Arthur Rowley
156 – Ernie Hine, 𝗝𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗲 𝗩𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘆 pic.twitter.com/neV9YVHE4c
— Leicester City (@LCFC) November 30, 2021
Cricket
Rain hampered England’s Ashes preparations.
A frustrating Day 1 washout in our final #Ashes warm up between England and England Lions in Brisbane ☔ pic.twitter.com/hSobyR7H2h
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 30, 2021
But it was still a good day for some of the squad.
Strike a pose, skip.
Content filming day today ahead of the #Ashes 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/YIhiYcsvLW
— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) November 30, 2021
David Warner was looking forward to battle.
Not long now!! #ashes #cricket #testcricket https://t.co/UIXkgQE0FI
— David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 30, 2021
Sam Billings was pleased to be back preparing for the BBL.
Great to be back in green! @ThunderBBL 💚 https://t.co/GKPwlqyT6R
— Sam Billings (@sambillings) November 30, 2021
Boxing
Carl Frampton took in some sporting action with his family.
Great night watching @NorthernIreland ladles. Lost count after 7 nil, think it finished about 25-0 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/AQwNQw4tCI
— Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) November 29, 2021
Frank Bruno had a feeling of deja vu.
Morning its back to wearing a mask I really hope this is not the start of what sadly I feel is going to repeat itself!! pic.twitter.com/W40x9M5eWB
— Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) November 30, 2021
Darts
Michael van Gerwen met some fans in Newcastle.
We have missed this! The atmosphere in Newcastle tonight is 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/a1N193CLbn
— Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) November 29, 2021
Formula One
A hidden treasure.
Just found this in my phone. You did so much for our Family. Giving both my dad and I our big break in @F1. Forever grateful. Thank you Frank and Family. pic.twitter.com/t8es7Xbyy2
— Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) November 29, 2021
Alpine made an important delivery.
📸 Snapshots from a special delivery tonight for the #BallondOr
Looking good, guys 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rsypToVQON
— Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) November 29, 2021
Cycling
Geraint Thomas was out on his bike.
Crackin’ day for a ride #tenby ☀️ pic.twitter.com/gNNqgsg7lU
— Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) November 30, 2021
Golf
Tiger Woods was ready for his hosting duties.
Looking forward to a great week at Albany for the #HeroWorldChallenge! pic.twitter.com/LpNT6ClZ4j
— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) November 30, 2021